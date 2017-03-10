Caberfae Peaks – Earl Huckle Memorial Race – March 11, 2017
SATURDAY, March 11, 2017: Earl Huckle Memorial Race
- 1 pm start, register in Beatie’s Bar & Grill from from 9 am to 12 pm
- Giant Slalom on Liberty & Olympia – Open to all
- $5 for kids and $10 for adults
- 100% of the proceeds, other than entry fees, go towards the Cadillac Ski Club
- Age divisions: 0-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+
<>
ADDITIONAL RACING EVENTS AND PROGRAMS AT CABERFAE PEAKS
<>
SUNDAY, March 12, 2017: Jim Wickham Memorial Race
- 1 pm start, register at the ticket office from 9 am to 12 pm
- Awards banquet following the race
- Slalom on Liberty – Open to all
- $14 per racer for the Wickham & Huckle, or $20 to add the Gold Cup
- Age divisions: 0-10, 11-14, 15-17, 18-35, 36-46, 47-57, 58 and up
Sunday, March 19, 2017: Caberfae Peaks Gold Cup Super G
- Register at the ticket office starting at 9 am
- Awards banquet following the race
- Super Giant Slalom on GGs Ride – Open to all
- $14 per racer, or $20 for both the Wickham and the Gold Cup
- Age divisions: 8-10, 11-13, 14-16, 17-32, 33-45, 46-59, 60+
- Overall Male & Female Winners
NASTAR:
NASTAR is offered every Saturday & Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm on Olympia starting, January 7th, and will run through March 4th. Register at the race headquarters at the bottom of Olympia on race days. Cost is $10 for two runs or $100 for a NASTAR season pass. NASTAR will not be offered on Sunday, February 12th.
JUNIOR RACING PROGRAM:
The JUNIOR RACE PROGRAM is for children ages 6 to 14 and is offered every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm starting in January. The program is also offered on Saturday mornings from 10 am until 12 pm. For more information, contact Joe Host at Sun N Snow ski shop.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT ADULT RACE LEAGUE:
Get a team and race in the ADULT RACE LEAGUE this winter. For those ages 18 and over, racing is at 7 pm on Wednesday nights, with awards and results following in Beatie’s Bar & Grill. The league runs from January 4th through March 15th. Teams of 3 compete against each other with handicaps. For additional information and to sign up for the league, contact Joe Host at Sun N Snow ski shop.
<>
Visit Caberfae Peaks Website >>>>
More News From Caberfae Peaks Resort