Chicago Yacht Club – Race to Mackinac – July 15 – 18, 2017

Sailors from 15 different U.S. states as well as Ontario, Switzerland, and as far off as Hong Kong, are preparing for the race of a lifetime – the 333 mile Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, presented by Veuve Clicquot.
The Mac, as it is affectionately known, kicks off Saturday, July 15, 2017 with 3,000 sailors competing in this world-class sporting event. Although The Mac remains primarily an amateur event, this race has a proven track record of attracting some of the finest sailing talent in the sport.
The Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac is the longest, annual freshwater sailing race in the world. It takes place on Lake Michigan.
Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Quicklinks: (Look for updates as racetime approaches)
Part of the legacy of the Luis Vuitton America's Cup World Series event in Chicago in 2016 is the Endeavour program. This exciting program will help kids in Chicago access the water in away not possible before. Check it out.youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less
Two-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year and legendary sailor Terry Hutchinson is speaking at Columbia Yacht Club on March 23. This is a free event that would be of interest to all Mac sailors! (Note that advanced registration is required - see the event below).
Join us for the first of three seminars in the Quantum Spring Seminar Series at Columbia Yacht Club!
Terry Hutchinson is the master mind behind Quantum Racing’s success and growth. Hutchinson will be sharing his approach for improving the performance of any boat from how to structure practice to what to look for in when making adjustments.
Comment on Facebook