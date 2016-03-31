Pink Pony – Michigan Craft Beer Weekend – May 12 – 14, 2017
Join Us For Our 3rd Annual Michigan Craft Beer Weekend!
Well, it’s time to start making your plans to see it for yourself because the Michigan Craft Beer Weekend is coming soon! An expression we have on Mackinac Island is that history repeats itself again and again. And true to form, history will repeat itself at the Chippewa, the Pink Pony and our sister hotel, the Lilac Tree Suites & Spa because we’re celebrating again with our 3rd Annual Michigan Craft Beer Opening Weekend.
“We had a great turn out in past years with very positive feedback from our guests. We guarantee that you’ll have a fantastic time and it’s a great way to bring in the 2017 Mackinac Island season in style!”
-Brian Bailey, General Manager.
Pink Pony Craft Beer Package
Package Includes:
- Craft Beer Welcome Gift
- Admission to Meet & Greet with our Brew Masters
- Samples of Featured 2017 Draft Beers
- Admission to Think & Drink Beer Trivia with Game-card
- Admission to Craft Beer Educational Series
- Mackinac Island Scavenger Hunt with Lunch
- Five-Course Beer Pairing Dinner
Two night minimum required on May 12th and May 13th, 2017. Call us today for pricing and availability. (800)241-3341 or (906)847-3341
We’re taking reservations now so give us a call for Yachts and Yachts of Fun!
Michigan Craft Beer Weekend News From 2016
