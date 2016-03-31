Pink Pony – Michigan Craft Beer Weekend – May 12 – 14, 2017



Join Us For Our 3rd Annual Michigan Craft Beer Weekend!

Well, it’s time to start making your plans to see it for yourself because the Michigan Craft Beer Weekend is coming soon! An expression we have on Mackinac Island is that history repeats itself again and again. And true to form, history will repeat itself at the Chippewa, the Pink Pony and our sister hotel, the Lilac Tree Suites & Spa because we’re celebrating again with our 3rd Annual Michigan Craft Beer Opening Weekend.

“We had a great turn out in past years with very positive feedback from our guests. We guarantee that you’ll have a fantastic time and it’s a great way to bring in the 2017 Mackinac Island season in style!”

-Brian Bailey, General Manager.

Pink Pony Craft Beer Package

Package Includes:

Craft Beer Welcome Gift

Admission to Meet & Greet with our Brew Masters

Samples of Featured 2017 Draft Beers

Admission to Think & Drink Beer Trivia with Game-card

Admission to Craft Beer Educational Series

Mackinac Island Scavenger Hunt with Lunch

Five-Course Beer Pairing Dinner

Two night minimum required on May 12th and May 13th, 2017. Call us today for pricing and availability. (800)241-3341 or (906)847-3341

Michigan Craft Beer Weekend News From 2016

We are thrilled to announce the breweries joining us for the Michigan Craft Beer Weekend on May 6th and 7th, 2016. Beards Brewery, Blackrocks Brewery, Dark Horse Brewing, Founders Breweing, and Saugatuck Brewing! ... See MoreSee Less

