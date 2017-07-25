Chris Janson with special guest Davisson Brothers Band – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 25, 2017

Country star Chris Janson is a singer who Rolling Stone magazine has called one of Nashville’s most “prolific” songwriters, having written singles for Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., Randy Houser and others. His sultry voice is the epitome of country twang, and it earned him his second consecutive nomination for ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year this year. In 2016 he was nominated for New Male Vocalist of the Year and Single Record of the Year for his No. 1 Platinum-certified smash hit “Buy Me A Boat.”
With four albums under their belts, the up-and-coming Davisson Brothers Band are a country group with a solid following and a gritty harmony that cannot be denied. Their single, “Jesse James,” is a hard-hitting ballad about a notorious bad man with a hint of gospel and blues in the back beat.
According to the Grand Ole Opry, “country artist Chris Janson was born to entertain crowds.” And according to the rising star’s growing list of accolades and admirers, they aren’t far off the mark. In 2016, his breakthrough #1 Platinum single “Buy Me A Boat” was the 7th bestselling country song of the year, although his professional music career began more than 10 years ago.
The “Holdin’ Her” singer has written multiple top-charting hits including “Truck Yeah” (Tim McGraw), “That’s How I’ll Always Be” (Tim McGraw), “I Love This Life” (LoCash), and over 25 additional hit songs recorded by a long list of established artists.
July 25, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$37 Platinum, $37 Gold, $32 Silver, $27 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
