News Up North

Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Pre-Season Sale! – Sept. 6 – Oct. 28

XC Ski HeadquartersAlbert Einstein once said, “Buying skis before winter is the smartest thing I ever did.”

While it remains a mystery why ol’ Al would have said this, especially considering all of the really smart things he did in his life, we can only guess that it was because of the incredibly good inventory and prices one can find when shopping the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Pre-Season Sale.

I don’t believe you.

Fine, smarty pants. You win, he probably didn’t actually say that. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an ingenious idea to shop for skis like RIGHT NOW.

What’s the rush?

Oh, just a little thing called SELECTION. Right now, we have the absolute best selection of the year on all 2017 cross country skis, boots, clothing and accessories. Also, it’s all on sale. That’s right, grandma. We’re talking 20-40% off this year’s cross country ski packages, like the amazing new Atomic Motion Skintec ski package – finally, mohair skin technology on a sport recreational ski!
 

Atomic Motion Skintec Ski Package

The entire package on sale for $342.93 (29% off list!)

Do you like paying for shipping?

We didn’t think so. That’s why we’re offering FREE SHIPPING on all orders over $199. Shop your little fingertips off at our online store, or call your friends at 1.800.832.2663 to shop over the phone and/or fill us in on your life. We’d love to hear from you.

But I want to see you in person!

Us too! We are open when we’re at the shop getting ready for our official season opening on October 29th (we are around most weekdays throughout September and October), but you should call 1.800.832.2663 to make sure we’re there when you want to come shop. Usually you can call the day of and we’ll be able to meet you at the Headquarters, but at least a day’s notice is always helpful. You will likely have the store to yourself, and you will get all the personal help with shopping that you could ever need, or not need. Or need not. Etc.

Should I make an afternoon of it?

You said it, boss. Bring your mountain bike or running/hiking shoes and hit the beautifully mowed XC Ski HQ trails! They are cleared and in excellent shape for you. Stop in and try Nordic Ski Walking poles, Classic All Terrain Skis, or roller skis at no charge.
 

Fall Ski Trails at XC Ski HQ

Fall is just starting to creep in on the Manitou Trail!

Till we meet again!

-Mariah, Stu, Bob, Lynne, Fran, Erin, Matt, Ryan, Brian, Michelle, Lexi, and the crew

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters >>>>

<>

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquarters On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Page On Facebook.

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday January 24th, 2017 - 2:46 pm

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Worried about slipping on ice? We have the solution! This review just came in from a customer who bought some of our Merrell Aurora Arctic Grip boots: "Cross Country Ski Headquarters carry the Merrell Arctic Grip Waterproof boots, if you have trouble on snow and slush keeping your footing using these boots will change your outlook on going outside. In snow and slush my traction improved 100%, I fell last year but not happening this year. Love them so much that I went to the Merrell online site and ordered a pair of slip on shoes with same outsole. The Vibram Arctic Grip Outsole outperforms other winter boots and when we got all the ice." Thanks for the feedback, Barbara! ... See MoreSee Less

Worried about slipping on ice? We have the solution! This review just came in from a customer who bought some of our Merrell Aurora Arctic Grip boots: Cross Country Ski Headquarters carry the Merrell Arctic Grip Waterproof boots, if you have trouble on snow and slush keeping your footing using these boots will change your outlook on going outside. In snow and slush my traction improved 100%, I fell last year but not happening this year. Love them so much that I went to the Merrell online site and ordered a pair of slip on shoes with same outsole. The Vibram Arctic Grip Outsole outperforms other winter boots and when we got all the ice. Thanks for the feedback, Barbara!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 6
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Peggy Gunter Mohr, Judy Dinneweth and 4 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday January 24th, 2017 - 6:37 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Join us this week for the Wednesday Night Women's Ski Tour at 5:30pm! Just $5 for a facilities pass, headlamp, and optional PSIA ski instruction, and best of all, the chance to XC ski with other women! All proceeds to be donated to the River House women's shelter in Grayling. Join us for happy hour at the Streamside Restaurant afterwards around 7:00pm. Ski rentals available before 5:30pm. ... See MoreSee Less

Join us this week for the Wednesday Night Womens Ski Tour at 5:30pm! Just $5 for a facilities pass, headlamp, and optional PSIA ski instruction, and best of all, the chance to XC ski with other women! All proceeds to be donated to the River House womens shelter in Grayling. Join us for happy hour at the Streamside Restaurant afterwards around 7:00pm. Ski rentals available before 5:30pm.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 5
  • Comments: 1

Angela Kay Lyon, Amanda Toby Ridge and 23 others like this

Ashley HartsoughSharon Jones Pike you should do this!

12 hours ago

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Monday January 23rd, 2017 - 11:12 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

All smiles amidst surprisingly good conditions this weekend! While the trails remain in pretty darn good shape, we are super stoked to see snow in the forecast starting Wednesday. Welcome back, winter!! ... See MoreSee Less

All smiles amidst surprisingly good conditions this weekend! While the trails remain in pretty darn good shape, we are super stoked to see snow in the forecast starting Wednesday. Welcome back, winter!!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 2

Dan Brickert, Richard Crombez and 23 others like this

Nancy MorleyCool this place is still around, we used to go there too, but probably more than 20 years ago.

1 day ago

Glenn OConnorRunning away from home? 😉

1 day ago

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Friday January 20th, 2017 - 1:35 pm

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Believe it or not, our trails are still in remarkably great shape heading into the weekend! Join us for fire grilled pizza, Paella, and some of the best XC skiing in the Lower Peninsula! ... See MoreSee Less

Believe it or not, our trails are still in remarkably great shape heading into the weekend! Join us for fire grilled pizza, Paella, and some of the best XC skiing in the Lower Peninsula!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 0

Jean Mauser Bokram, Elisabeth Tobia Weston and 23 others like this

Comment on Facebook

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters On Facebook >>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.