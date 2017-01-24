Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Pre-Season Sale! – Sept. 6 – Oct. 28

Albert Einstein once said, “Buying skis before winter is the smartest thing I ever did.”

While it remains a mystery why ol’ Al would have said this, especially considering all of the really smart things he did in his life, we can only guess that it was because of the incredibly good inventory and prices one can find when shopping the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Pre-Season Sale.

I don’t believe you.

Fine, smarty pants. You win, he probably didn’t actually say that. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an ingenious idea to shop for skis like RIGHT NOW.

What’s the rush?

Oh, just a little thing called SELECTION. Right now, we have the absolute best selection of the year on all 2017 cross country skis, boots, clothing and accessories. Also, it’s all on sale. That’s right, grandma. We’re talking 20-40% off this year’s cross country ski packages, like the amazing new Atomic Motion Skintec ski package – finally, mohair skin technology on a sport recreational ski!



Do you like paying for shipping?

We didn’t think so. That’s why we’re offering FREE SHIPPING on all orders over $199. Shop your little fingertips off at our online store, or call your friends at 1.800.832.2663 to shop over the phone and/or fill us in on your life. We’d love to hear from you.

But I want to see you in person!

Us too! We are open when we’re at the shop getting ready for our official season opening on October 29th (we are around most weekdays throughout September and October), but you should call 1.800.832.2663 to make sure we’re there when you want to come shop. Usually you can call the day of and we’ll be able to meet you at the Headquarters, but at least a day’s notice is always helpful. You will likely have the store to yourself, and you will get all the personal help with shopping that you could ever need, or not need. Or need not. Etc.

Should I make an afternoon of it?

You said it, boss. Bring your mountain bike or running/hiking shoes and hit the beautifully mowed XC Ski HQ trails! They are cleared and in excellent shape for you. Stop in and try Nordic Ski Walking poles, Classic All Terrain Skis, or roller skis at no charge.



Till we meet again!

-Mariah, Stu, Bob, Lynne, Fran, Erin, Matt, Ryan, Brian, Michelle, Lexi, and the crew

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters >>>>

<>

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquarters On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Page On Facebook.

<>

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters On Facebook >>>

<>