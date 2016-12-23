Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Thanksgiving Weekend Sale, Small Business Saturday, Bean Bomb Bash, and Fashion Show – November 25 – 28, 2016

Want to see what’s new in winter clothing and active-wear this year? Look no further than the Cross Country Ski Headquarters fashion show! Crew members will model the latest and greatest wears from The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, Patagonia, Brooks, Salomon, Woolrich, Mountain Hardwear, Swix, Rab, Craft, Bjorn Daehlie, Smartwool, Sporthill, Lucy, Kari Traa, Skhoop Skirts, and more throughout the weekend. Best part: all this clothing is up to 25% off!

You will also find a fantastic selection of 2017 cross country packages, starting as low as $279 for cross country skis, boots, bindings and poles, plus binding installation, base prep, and Ski Bones. Check out what’s new in the XC ski world, like the Atomic Motion 52 Skin no-wax skis, which have a synthetic mohair grip zone for reliable and quiet no-wax performance. We specialize in cross country skis that are fitted especially for you, at the best price. See how much fun winter can be with a new cross country ski package!

Shop with us on Small Business Saturday for special sales and givaways, like Buy 2 Get 1 Free Smartwool socks, plus a free pair of socks with any 2017 sweater purchase!

The most important reason you should come see us on Thanksgiving Weekend is, of course, Bob’s Bean Bomb. This hot, cheesy, bacony dip has a cult-like following for good reason. It will be served all weekend. Free Nordic Walking pole demos, Fischer and Jenex V2 Roller ski demos, and C.A.T. ski demos all weekend, too!

