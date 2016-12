Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Trails Open – December 1, 2016

Rolling Hills, Trapper’s Cabin, Mackinac Cut and Wild Turkey Trails Open on December 1.

If we have received enough snow by December 1st, we will groom Rolling Hills, Trapper’s Cabin, Mackinac Cut and Wild Turkey Trails.

All 18 kilometers of trail will be groomed for cross country skiing and snowshoeing by December 3rd, snow permitting!

Take advantage of this great opportunity to demo some great skis that are still on sale at Pre-Season package prices!

<>

Visit XC Ski Headquarters Website >>>>

<>