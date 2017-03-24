Crystal Mountain – 5K Turkey Vulture Trot – November 24, 2016



Begin Thanksgiving Day by boosting your metabolism for the feast to come! Crystal’s 12th Annual Turkey Vulture Trot 5K run/walk is held on a paved, looped-course thru the scenic rolling terrain of Crystal Mountain. Top male and female finishers overall in the 5k receive a Crystal Premier Season Pass!

Start Time: 9am – 5K ; 10am – 1 Mile Fun Run

Age Divisions: 12 & under, 13-17, 18-29, 30-44, 45-59, 60+

5K medals awarded to top 3 males & females in each age division.

Entry Fee

5K: $25 thru Nov. 23 ($30 race day)

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk: $10 thru Nov. 23 ($15 race day)

Proceeds benefit Wings of Wonder in Empire, Michigan.

Registration

Early Registration – First 100 to register for the 5K get a commemorative beanie hat!

Check-in & Registration: Participants are highly encouraged to pre-register and check-in at the Park at Water’s Edge on Wednesday, November 23. Day-of registration is inside Kinlochen, from 7-8:30am

Print Your Registration Form » (One person per entry form)

For more information, please contact the Park at Water’s Edge, 888.968.7686 ext. 7000.

