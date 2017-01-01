Crystal Mountain – Art Park Snowshoe Tours – January 29, 2017

Each Sunday* in January, you are invited to join a guided tour through the Art Park to see sculptures, scenery, and maybe even some wildlife along the way. Meet at 2:30pm and bring your snowshoes!

Fee: $5 per adult. Reservations are not required. Complimentary for youth 17 and under with paying adult.

Call (231) 378-4963 for further information.

*Excludes January 1, 2017.

