Crystal Mountain – Art Park Snowshoe Tours – January 29, 2017
Each Sunday* in January, you are invited to join a guided tour through the Art Park to see sculptures, scenery, and maybe even some wildlife along the way. Meet at 2:30pm and bring your snowshoes!
Fee: $5 per adult. Reservations are not required. Complimentary for youth 17 and under with paying adult.
Call (231) 378-4963 for further information.
*Excludes January 1, 2017.
