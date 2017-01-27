Crystal Mountain – Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment – October 29, 2016

Enjoy panoramic views of three counties and top-of-the-mountain attractions including live musical entertainment by John Pomeroy.

Chairlift rides are on our Crystal Clipper Quad Chairlift located in the center of our frontside slopes. Tickets are available for purchase at the base of the Crystal Clipper. Cash bar available at the top of the mountain.

Cost: Chairlift rides are $7 per person. Houseguests and children 8 & under are free with a paying adult.

For more information, call the Park at Water’s Edge at 888.968.7686 ext. 7000.

