Crystal Mountain – Cross-Country Winter Trails Day – January 7, 2017



Winter Trails Day offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing and cross country skiing for free, and to discover the great fitness and social benefits with these easy-to-learn winter sports.

Enjoy a free 2-Hour Trail Pass and rentals available from:

• 1pm-3pm

• 2pm-4pm

• 3pm-5pm

Trail head Clinics will be going throughout the afternoon. Please call the Kinlochen Pro Shop to register, ext. 4000.

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>