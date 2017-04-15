Crystal Mountain – Crystal Cup – May 26 – 28, 2017

Play 36 holes of golf in a Ryder Cup format! The entire field of individual players and pairs will be divided into two teams, with their own team shirts and hats, for two days of friendly competition featuring proximity prizes and awards for the winner of the Crystal Cup. Scoring will be adjusted based on handicap.

Saturday May 27: Four-ball match (best ball from each pair) on the Betsie Valley course beginning at 8 am.

Sunday May 28: Singles matches on the Mountain Ridge course beginning at 8:30 am.

Crystal Cup players enjoy a full weekend of fun, including:

Friday, May 26 at 6:30pm: Pairings Party

Saturday, May 27 from 4-8pm: Michigan Beer & Brat Festival. Crystal Cup participants receive admission.

Sunday, May 28: Awards Reception at Kinlochen Plaza will immediately follow the end of play on Sunday.

Rate: $199 per person

Limited Golf Member: $129

Four Seasons Club Member: $99

Registration closes May 1st. For more information, call (855) 995-5146 ext. 4000.

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

