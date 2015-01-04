Crystal Mountain – Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race – January 21, 2017
Join us for the 5th Annual Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race. The Fat Chance bike race tests racers on a combination of Crystal’s groomed and dedicated winter fat bike course, which has been designed for bike tires over 3.5″ wide, PLUS some of our Cross-Country ski trails and the Betsie River Pathway. This is the only day designated Cross-Country trails will be open to Fat Bikes. It’s a race day you won’t want to miss!
Registration
Registration and packet pick up will be from 10-11:45am on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Kinlochen lobby.
Cost: $50 per rider; Day of Registration: $60 per rider
Categories
|Men’s Open
Women’s Open
Men’s Master (45+)
Women’s Master (45+)
|View Route >>
|Men’s Short’s Race
Women’s Short’s Race
|View Route >>
Race begins at Noon!
Learn more about the Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race >>
Visit Crystal Mountain Website
From Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race 2016
Visit Crystal Mountain Website
More Events From Crystal Mountain
