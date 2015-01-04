News Up North

Crystal Mountain – Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race – January 21, 2017


Join us for the 5th Annual Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race. The Fat Chance bike race tests racers on a combination of Crystal’s groomed and dedicated winter fat bike course, which has been designed for bike tires over 3.5″ wide, PLUS some of our Cross-Country ski trails and the Betsie River Pathway. This is the only day designated Cross-Country trails will be open to Fat Bikes. It’s a race day you won’t want to miss!

Registration

Registration and packet pick up will be from 10-11:45am on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Kinlochen lobby.

Cost: $50 per rider; Day of Registration: $60 per rider

Categories

Men’s Open
Women’s Open
Men’s Master (45+)
Women’s Master (45+)		 View Route >>
Men’s Short’s Race
Women’s Short’s Race		 View Route >>

Race begins at Noon!

From Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race 2016

Crystal Mountain

Sunday January 4th, 2015 - 12:29 pm

Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain with Jorden Wakeley.

Over 80 fat tire cyclists chased this guy down at today's Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race...but can anybody catch Jorden Wakeley?? ... See MoreSee Less

Over 80 fat tire cyclists chased this guy down at todays Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race...but can anybody catch Jorden Wakeley??
Chris RemyHell I had a hard time staying ahead of him and I was on a snow mobile! :-))) Good job today Jorden Wakeley!

2 years ago   ·  4

Jorden WakeleyBeautiful day on the Crystal property, thanks for the good times.

2 years ago   ·  2

Michael JozwiakSpeed KING. meats

2 years ago   ·  2

Suzanne M. Wakeley-RomainBeep , Beep ,,, Road Runner ...Cant Catch Me .

2 years ago

Thomas PalmerWe were boarding on Buck when the racers came through...very cool to see, props to all the racers. The wind was brutal today.

2 years ago

Eric LangleyBar mitts!? I heard it got tough, but wow it must have been very cold.

2 years ago

