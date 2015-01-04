Crystal Mountain – Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race – January 21, 2017



Join us for the 5th Annual Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race. The Fat Chance bike race tests racers on a combination of Crystal’s groomed and dedicated winter fat bike course, which has been designed for bike tires over 3.5″ wide, PLUS some of our Cross-Country ski trails and the Betsie River Pathway. This is the only day designated Cross-Country trails will be open to Fat Bikes. It’s a race day you won’t want to miss!

Registration

Registration and packet pick up will be from 10-11:45am on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Kinlochen lobby.

Cost: $50 per rider; Day of Registration: $60 per rider

Register Online >>

Categories

Men’s Open

Women’s Open

Men’s Master (45+)

Women’s Master (45+) View Route >>

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>

From Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race 2016

Crystal Mountain with Jorden Wakeley.



Over 80 fat tire cyclists chased this guy down at today's Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race...but can anybody catch Jorden Wakeley?? ... See MoreSee Less

<>

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>