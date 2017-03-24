Crystal Mountain – Holiday Trail Celebration – November 25, 2016
Enjoy a festive tour through Crystal’s quaint resort village. Each trail stop offers unique activities, entertainment, food & beverage and retail sales. Get your “trail stop sticker” at five or more locations to receive a chance to win one of several great prizes. Return your completed Holiday Trail Map (with at least five trail stop stickers) to the Park at Water’s Edge by 8:55pm and complete an entry form for a chance to win. Prize drawing held at 9pm. Guests must be 18+ to be eligible to win prizes; need not be present to win.
Time: 5-9pm
Trail Stop – Park at Water’s Edge
• Horse-drawn Surrey Rides, 5:30pm, 6:10pm, 6:50pm, 7:30pm, 8:10pm, 8:50pm: Be whisked away by a team of gentle Belgian horses. Reservations required, ext. 7000. Enjoy tonight’s special rate of $5 per person for ages 6 +. Children 5 and under ride free.
• Outdoor Laser Tag: 5:15pm, 6pm, 6:45pm, 7:30pm, 8:15pm. Reservations required, ext. 7000. $12 per person per 30-minute session.
• Edge Adventure Course: 5pm, 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm, 8pm. Reservations required, ext. 7000. $12 per person for two laps.
• Holiday trail retail specials in the Water’s Edge Shop.
• Roast marshmallows and make s’mores at the bonfire.
• Purchase a wreath or tree to decorate your home.
• Elf Hunt – Find the hidden elves along the trail, and kids will receive a holiday gift.
• Visit with Santa
Trail Stop – Kinlochen Shop
• Ornament making station & retail specials
Trail Stop – Thistle Pub & Grille
• Free appetizer with purchase of two dinner entrees.
• Pumpkin Martinis and other featured cocktails
Trail Stop – Peak Fitness Center and Crystal Spa
• Holiday specials at the Peak Boutique & Crystal Spa
• Kids spa gift-making station
• $25 bonus spa certificate with every $99 spa gift certificate you purchase!
• Chair massages ($1 per minute)
Trail Stop – Mountain Sports
• Deals on Snowsports gear and winter apparel
• Holiday Trail specials
Trail Stop – Clipper Cafe
• Ornament making station
Trail Stop – Vista Lounge
• Music
• Drink Specials
Warm-up at the Bungalow Fire Pit, located between Kinlochen & Crystal Spa.
