Crystal Mountain – Holiday Trail Celebration – November 25, 2016



Enjoy a festive tour through Crystal’s quaint resort village. Each trail stop offers unique activities, entertainment, food & beverage and retail sales. Get your “trail stop sticker” at five or more locations to receive a chance to win one of several great prizes. Return your completed Holiday Trail Map (with at least five trail stop stickers) to the Park at Water’s Edge by 8:55pm and complete an entry form for a chance to win. Prize drawing held at 9pm. Guests must be 18+ to be eligible to win prizes; need not be present to win.

Time: 5-9pm

Trail Stop – Park at Water’s Edge

• Horse-drawn Surrey Rides, 5:30pm, 6:10pm, 6:50pm, 7:30pm, 8:10pm, 8:50pm: Be whisked away by a team of gentle Belgian horses. Reservations required, ext. 7000. Enjoy tonight’s special rate of $5 per person for ages 6 +. Children 5 and under ride free.

• Outdoor Laser Tag: 5:15pm, 6pm, 6:45pm, 7:30pm, 8:15pm. Reservations required, ext. 7000. $12 per person per 30-minute session.

• Edge Adventure Course: 5pm, 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm, 8pm. Reservations required, ext. 7000. $12 per person for two laps.

• Holiday trail retail specials in the Water’s Edge Shop.

• Roast marshmallows and make s’mores at the bonfire.

• Purchase a wreath or tree to decorate your home.

• Elf Hunt – Find the hidden elves along the trail, and kids will receive a holiday gift.

• Visit with Santa

Trail Stop – Kinlochen Shop

• Ornament making station & retail specials

Trail Stop – Thistle Pub & Grille

• Free appetizer with purchase of two dinner entrees.

• Pumpkin Martinis and other featured cocktails

Trail Stop – Peak Fitness Center and Crystal Spa

• Holiday specials at the Peak Boutique & Crystal Spa

• Kids spa gift-making station

• $25 bonus spa certificate with every $99 spa gift certificate you purchase!

• Chair massages ($1 per minute)

Trail Stop – Mountain Sports

• Deals on Snowsports gear and winter apparel

• Holiday Trail specials

Trail Stop – Clipper Cafe

• Ornament making station

Trail Stop – Vista Lounge

• Music

• Drink Specials

Warm-up at the Bungalow Fire Pit, located between Kinlochen & Crystal Spa.

