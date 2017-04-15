Crystal Mountain – Michigan PGA Women’s Open – June 26 – 28, 2017



Crystal Mountain is proud to be celebrating 13 years as host of the Michigan PGA Women’s Open. We hope you will join us for this premier event considered among the finest Women’s Open Championships in the nation.

Over the last decade, Crystal Mountain along with its committed partners has created an event that consistently attracts current and former LPGA players, club professionals and top amateurs from across the nation and around the world. Hosted on the signature Mountain Ridge course, the three-round championship has been decided on the final hole of regulation or a playoff in six of the previous nine years. Such drama has garnered much attention from print, broadcast and online media throughout the state of Michigan and well beyond the state’s borders.

As is tradition, the weekend begins with the Michigan PGA Women’s Open Pro-Am, a 36-hole scramble, featuring mixed– and women-only teams, open to everyone.

Pro-Am Schedule:

Friday, June 23

• 7-9pm: Hosted Welcome Reception

Saturday, June 24

• 7am: Continental Breakfast

• Shotgun start at 8:30am: Pro-Am: First Round on Mountain Ridge

• 7pm: Reception & Banquet

Sunday, June 25

• 7am: Continental breakfast

• Shotgun start at 8:30am: Pro-Am: Final Round on Betsie Valley

• Awards Ceremony to immediately follow completion of play.

Tournament Schedule | Mountain Ridge Course

Monday, June 26

• Michigan PGA Women’s Open | First Round

Tuesday, June 27

• Michigan PGA Women’s Open | Second Round

Wednesday, June 28

• Michigan PGA Women’s Open | Final Round

• Trophy Presentation

For more information, call 888.968.7686 ext. 4000.

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>