Crystal Mountain – Midwest NASTAR Pacesetting Trials – December 19, 2016



Crystal Mountain is proud to host the U.S. Ski Team / NASTAR Pacesetting Trials with former Olympic and World Cup ski racer, Daron Rahlves, as the regional NASTAR pacesetter.

Crystal Mountain will provide resort pacesetters a complimentary open-to-close lift ticket and race entry. Pacesetters earn three certified handicaps: GS Coat Handicap, GS Race Suit Handicap, and Slalom Handicap.

Spectators are welcome! It’s your chance to watch great skiing as top skiers from resorts throughout the Midwest set a blistering pace down the Cheers slope in preparation for the 2016/17 NASTAR racing season.

Cheers will be closed to the public from 9am-4:30pm on Monday, December 19, 2016.

For more information, please contact our Race and Events Manager, Rory Johnson at roryjohnson@crystalmountain.com.

This event is officially sanctioned by NASTAR in conjunction with USSA.

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>