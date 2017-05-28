Crystal Mountain – North Mitten Half Marathon, 10k & 5k – May 28, 2017
Kick off summer with a running start at Crystal Mountain’s 4th Annual Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k race! The North Mitten Half Marathon, 10k and 5k is a combination of paved roads, dirt roads and trails. The North Mitten route consists of primarily flat, open trails on Crystal Mountain property and will not climb the mountain. Both races will start and finish at the white slopeside tent near the Crystal Clipper chairlift. This is a great spring race for beginners and experienced runners!
Date
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Time
Half Marathon: 8am
10k: 8:30am
5k: 9am
Course closes at 1pm
Registration – Opens January 1 – May 28, 2017.
Half Marathon
January 1 – 10: $55
January 11 – February 28: $65
March 1 – April 30: $70
May 1 – May 26: $75
May 27-28 (If available at Packet Pick Up): $80
10k
January 1 – 10: $30
January 11 – February 28: $40
March 1 – April 30: $45
May 1 – May 26: $47
May 27-28 (If available at Packet Pick Up): $50
5k
January 1 – 10: $25
January 11 – February 28: $35
March 1 – April 30: $40
May 1 – May 26: $42
May 27-28 (If available at Packet Pick Up): $45
Runners must register online. Entry fee is non-refundable. For more information call the Park at Water’s Edge, 888.968.7686, ext. 7000.
Directions to Crystal
For more information contact the Park at Water’s Edge at 888.968.7686, ext. 7000. Registration space is limited.
