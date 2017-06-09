News Up North

Crystal Mountain – Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration – June 30 – July 5, 2017


Bring the entire family and join us as we convert Crystal Mountain into “Main Street USA” and celebrate our country’s independence in good old fashioned red, white and blue style! This annual event—open to all—includes a family carnival, fireworks over the mountain, golf scrambles, live entertainment & more!

Friday, June 30

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets 3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball

Saturday, July 1

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
7-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment

Sunday, July 2

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball

Monday, July 3

8:30am: Family Golf Scramble
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3-10pm: Inflatable Obstacle Course
3-10pm: Human Hamster Balls
3pm, 5:30pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
5pm-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment
5pm-9pm: Family Carnival
5pm-9pm: Petting Zoo
8pm: Bike Parade
Dusk: Fireworks over the Mountain

Tuesday, July 4

9am: Fourth of July 4k Fun Run
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12pm-2pm: Fourth of July Glitter Tattoos, held at the Park at Water’s Edge Pool Deck
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
1pm-4pm: Slip N Slide Kick Ball – Held at the Crystal Center Lawn. New games start every half hour!
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball

Wednesday, July 5

8:30am Family Golf Scramble
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball


Daily Activities

On-Site Activities
Park at Water’s Edge Outdoor Pool & Water Playground
Vertical Edge Climbing Wall
Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide
Edge Adventure Course
Mountain Biking
Paintball
Outdoor Laser Tag

Off-Site Activities
Canoe & Kayak Trips
Tubing Trips
ATV Tours

AND MORE!

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>

More Events From Crystal Mountain

Additional Events From Crystal Mountain >>>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.