Crystal Mountain – Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration – June 30 – July 5, 2017
Bring the entire family and join us as we convert Crystal Mountain into “Main Street USA” and celebrate our country’s independence in good old fashioned red, white and blue style! This annual event—open to all—includes a family carnival, fireworks over the mountain, golf scrambles, live entertainment & more!
Friday, June 30
9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets 3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
Saturday, July 1
9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
7-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment
Sunday, July 2
9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
Monday, July 3
8:30am: Family Golf Scramble
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3-10pm: Inflatable Obstacle Course
3-10pm: Human Hamster Balls
3pm, 5:30pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
5pm-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment
5pm-9pm: Family Carnival
5pm-9pm: Petting Zoo
8pm: Bike Parade
Dusk: Fireworks over the Mountain
Tuesday, July 4
9am: Fourth of July 4k Fun Run
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12pm-2pm: Fourth of July Glitter Tattoos, held at the Park at Water’s Edge Pool Deck
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
1pm-4pm: Slip N Slide Kick Ball – Held at the Crystal Center Lawn. New games start every half hour!
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
Wednesday, July 5
8:30am Family Golf Scramble
9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)
11am-8pm: Alpine Slide
11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course
12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery
2pm: Paintball Targets
3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag
4pm: Paintball
Daily Activities
On-Site Activities
• Park at Water’s Edge Outdoor Pool & Water Playground
• Vertical Edge Climbing Wall
• Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide
• Edge Adventure Course
• Mountain Biking
• Paintball
• Outdoor Laser Tag
Off-Site Activities
• Canoe & Kayak Trips
• Tubing Trips
• ATV Tours
AND MORE!
