Crystal Mountain – Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration – June 30 – July 5, 2017



Bring the entire family and join us as we convert Crystal Mountain into “Main Street USA” and celebrate our country’s independence in good old fashioned red, white and blue style! This annual event—open to all—includes a family carnival, fireworks over the mountain, golf scrambles, live entertainment & more!

Friday, June 30

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery

2pm: Paintball Targets 3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball

Saturday, July 1

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery

2pm: Paintball Targets

3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball

7-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment

Sunday, July 2

9am-9pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery

2pm: Paintball Targets

3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball

Monday, July 3

8:30am: Family Golf Scramble

9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12:30pm, 1:15pm: Archery

2pm: Paintball Targets

3-10pm: Inflatable Obstacle Course

3-10pm: Human Hamster Balls

3pm, 5:30pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball

5pm-9pm: Chairlift Rides with Live Entertainment

5pm-9pm: Family Carnival

5pm-9pm: Petting Zoo

8pm: Bike Parade

Dusk: Fireworks over the Mountain

Tuesday, July 4

9am: Fourth of July 4k Fun Run

9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12pm-2pm: Fourth of July Glitter Tattoos, held at the Park at Water’s Edge Pool Deck

12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery

1pm-4pm: Slip N Slide Kick Ball – Held at the Crystal Center Lawn. New games start every half hour!

2pm: Paintball Targets

3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball

Wednesday, July 5

8:30am Family Golf Scramble

9am-8pm: Park at Water’s Edge Pool (Lap Swim Only: 9-10am)

11am-8pm: Alpine Slide

11am-8pm: Climbing Wall & Edge Adventure Course

12:30pm, 1:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm: Archery

2pm: Paintball Targets

3pm, 5:30pm, 7pm: Outdoor Laser Tag

4pm: Paintball





Daily Activities

On-Site Activities

• Park at Water’s Edge Outdoor Pool & Water Playground

• Vertical Edge Climbing Wall

• Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide

• Edge Adventure Course

• Mountain Biking

• Paintball

• Outdoor Laser Tag

Off-Site Activities

• Canoe & Kayak Trips

• Tubing Trips

• ATV Tours

AND MORE!

