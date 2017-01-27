Crystal Mountain – Retro Weekend – March 24 – 25, 2017

Dust off the neon, ringer tees, gigantic jeans and vintage sweaters. Whatever your decade, it’s time to bring it back for Retro Weekend at Crystal Mountain! Online registration required for race events.

Don’t miss the celebration! Book your stay today.

Book Now » or call (888) 976-5106 for reservations.

Friday, March 24

6pm: Birds of Prey

Back by popular demand! Learn more about Wings of Wonder and their raptor rehabilitation program and meet live birds of prey like owls, falcons and hawks.

Saturday, March 25

11am: Get Up! On Mountain Run

Take the challenge to run, walk, climb or crawl to the top of Buck, slush or shine! Medals for all finishers. Top male and female winners receive a 2017-18 Season Pass! $20 per person, includes March on the Mountain t-shirt.

Register Online »

2pm: Get Down! Bike Race

Race on the mountain in snow, slush, or sand for the best time of two runs. Medals awarded for the top three in both Fat Tire and Open categories. $20 per person, includes March on the Mountain t-shirt.

Register Online »

Noon – 4pm: DJ Dance Party & BBQ

Includes “Name That Tune”, Rubik’s Cube Contest and more. Held slopeside on the Lodge deck.

5 – 8pm – FREE Slopeside Concert featuring The Journey

The Journey Tribute entertains audiences from all over the world. Let this band of extremely talented musicians take you on a “journey” of some of rock’s most enduring classics. Be prepared for a high energy show!

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

