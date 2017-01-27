Crystal Mountain – Crystal Spa Days – October 1 – November 6, 2016

Enjoy select 50-minute massage, facial, body treatment and nail services starting at only $69* each! Crystal Spa guests also enjoy complimentary Eucalyptus steam rooms, infrared saunas, an indoor relaxation lounge, and mosaic hot tub garden as part of their spa experience.

Spa Days Menu

Spa Days Honey Harvest Glow Treatment

Immerse yourself in a Vichy shower rain to warm and soften skin, before a vitamin E and Rice Bran Oil Sea Salt scrub is applied for a full body exfoliation. A hot honey glaze (with live honey, pineapple and papaya cells) is drizzled over your back, legs, feet, arms and hands, and they are nestled in a hot towel cocoon. Relax. Your trip to luxury ends with a rich shea butter application fragranced with real vanilla and citrus.

50 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $69; Saturday, $79

Spa Days Honey-Wine Facial

This powerful facial treatment helps erase fine lines and wrinkles, and will visibly enliven and revitalize your complexion. Reduce pore size and fine lines with a potent combination of protective and corrective antioxidants applied with ultrasonic and microcurrent technologies, to deliver deep hydration and gentle exfoliation. Microcurrent technology will be omitted for pregnant guests.

50 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $69; Saturday, $79

Spa Days Relaxation Massage

A full body relaxation massage with antioxidant rich Red Hot Shandy body oil. It’s a cinnamon – caramel infused massage that’s tantalizingly relaxing to the core.

50 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $69; Saturday, $79

80 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $109; Saturday, $119

Spa Days Deep Tissue Massage

Created especially for athletes and for tension relief, this intensive full-body treatment is designed to relax sore muscles, tendons, and stiff joints by enhancing deep tissue massage with Trigger Point Therapy, Myofacial Release, and Russian Massage techniques, utilizing the best ingredients of nature’s pharmacy for muscle recovery.

50 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $99; Saturday, $109

80 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $139; Saturday, $149

Spa Days Nirvana Stress Relief Massage

This deeply revitalizing treatment uses aromatherapy to unwind the body, reboot the mind and transform stress into balance. Choose between four aromatherapeutic blends of exotic herbs and essences featuring such ingredients as warm and spicy Cardamom, hypnotic Neroli Blossom, clarifying Balsam Fir needles or energizing Holy Basil to reinvigorate the senses. To best benefit from nirvana massage techniques, we recommend completely disrobing for this service, but guests will be discreetly draped at all times.

50 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $79; Saturday, $89

80 minutes: Sunday – Friday, $119; Saturday, $129

Spa Days Spiced Cider and Pumpkin Pedi

Bask in a hot cinnamon soak with olive fruit and grapeseed oils. After an invigorating Whipped Honey sea salt exfoliation, you’ll be painted in a thick pumpkin puree mud mask that warms, tingles, and oxygenates your skin, bringing a healthy glow. A sultry, sweet caramel scented massage completes your scrumptious treatment. Includes lacquer application and cuticle care.

Pedicure: 50 minutes, Sunday – Friday, $49; Saturday, $59

Add a Manicure

25 minutes, Sunday – Friday, $20; Saturday, $30

50 minutes, Sunday – Friday, $30; Saturday, $40

Spa Days menu is available October 1 – November 6, 2016. A 16% adjustable gratuity and 2% service charge will be added to all spa services. Advanced reservations recommended. Not valid with any other offers or special rates including the $50 Houseguest Spa Credit. Subject to availability.

