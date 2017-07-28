Danish String Quartet – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 28, 2017

With an impressive list of international accolades, the Danish String Quartet has become as highly regarded as they are entertaining. Their music and showmanship, with a repertoire that includes everything from Brahms to Danish folk tunes, has established them as one of the finest and most exciting chamber music ensembles working today.
The Danish String Quartet has achieved massive world-wide popularity in its 10 years of existence. In January 2012 the quartet was appointed to the prestigious Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two program. But even before that, the quartet was gaining attention for their performances and virtuosity. In 2009, they won First Prize in the Eleventh London International String Quartet Competition, and the group’s performance was so convincing that it was awarded four additional prizes; The 20th Century Prize, the Beethoven Prize, the Sidney Griller Award and the Menton Festival Prize. In 2006, the Danish String Quartet was the Danish Radio “Artist in Residence,” which gave the quartet opportunity to record all of Carl Nielsen’s String Quartets in the Danish Radio Concert Hall.
The four young musicians have performed all over Europe, returning repeatedly to Germany and the UK, where Wigmore Hall is one of the venues. The quartet was announced NORDMETALL –Ensemble Prize Winner 2010 in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival in Germany. The quartet was awarded the highly prestigious Carl Nielsen Prize 2011 which is Denmark’s largest cultural prize.
July 28, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$32.50 Adult, $10 Youth
Corson Auditorium
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>
Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook
Salt-N-Pepa with Tone Loc
Aug 10, 8:00pm - Aug 10, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
4000 Highway
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Known for both their moves and their grooves, Grammy Award-winning rap group Salt-N-Pepa perform their danceworthy hits in a throwback show that also features rapper Tone Loc.
195 interested · 87 going
Ensõ String Quartet
Aug 14, 8:00pm - Aug 19, 10:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Grammy-nominated Enso String Quartet has earned a reputation as one of this generation's most compelling string ensembles, winning top prizes at the Concert Artists Guild competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition. Enso are, in the words of Classical Voice, "one of the eminent string quartets of our era."
Three show times/dates:
Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.
2 interested · 2 going
Gavin DeGraw
Aug 14, 8:00pm - Aug 14, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
4000 Highway
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling singer, performer, and songwriter Gavin DeGraw is most notably known for his top hits such as "Chariot," "Not Over You," "I Don't Want to Be," and his most recent song, "She sets the City on Fire."
36 interested · 19 going
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Aug 17, 8:00pm - Aug 17, 11:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Get set for Jethro Tull and rock legend Ian Anderson, arguably the world's best-known rock and roll flutist, who made hits like "Aqualung" and "Thick as a Brick" musical mainstays over the past 40 years.
82 interested · 35 going
2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend
Oct 13, 12:00pm - Oct 15, 3:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Join us Oct. 13-15 for the 2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend, open to any and all Academy classes! Reconnect with classmates and friends, engage with faculty and staff, enjoy campus performances, tour new campus facilities and celebrate together. Rekindle your love of Interlochen and restore your creative muse, all while having a lot of fun.
The schedule of activities and information on lodging and registration will be available later this spring at www.interlochen.org/alumniweekend
In the meantime, please take a moment to make sure your contact information is up-to-date: www.interlochen.org/webform/update-your-contact-information
For more information, contact the Office of Engagement at engagement@interlochen.org or 231.276.7630.... See MoreSee Less
342 interested · 141 going
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>