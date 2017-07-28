Danish String Quartet – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 28, 2017



With an impressive list of international accolades, the Danish String Quartet has become as highly regarded as they are entertaining. Their music and showmanship, with a repertoire that includes everything from Brahms to Danish folk tunes, has established them as one of the finest and most exciting chamber music ensembles working today.

The Danish String Quartet has achieved massive world-wide popularity in its 10 years of existence. In January 2012 the quartet was appointed to the prestigious Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two program. But even before that, the quartet was gaining attention for their performances and virtuosity. In 2009, they won First Prize in the Eleventh London International String Quartet Competition, and the group’s performance was so convincing that it was awarded four additional prizes; The 20th Century Prize, the Beethoven Prize, the Sidney Griller Award and the Menton Festival Prize. In 2006, the Danish String Quartet was the Danish Radio “Artist in Residence,” which gave the quartet opportunity to record all of Carl Nielsen’s String Quartets in the Danish Radio Concert Hall.

The four young musicians have performed all over Europe, returning repeatedly to Germany and the UK, where Wigmore Hall is one of the venues. The quartet was announced NORDMETALL –Ensemble Prize Winner 2010 in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival in Germany. The quartet was awarded the highly prestigious Carl Nielsen Prize 2011 which is Denmark’s largest cultural prize.

July 28, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$32.50 Adult, $10 Youth

Corson Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

