Fall Color Tour Train – Cadillac to Mancelona Color Tour – October 8, 2016

Cadillac to Mancelona Color Tour

Take in the color drenched beauty that Northern Michigan has to offer aboard our vintage passenger coaches pulled by a Great Lakes Central DIESEL Locomotive. Enjoy a relaxing ride while visiting with friends, playing cards, snapping some pictures, or just settling in with a refreshing beverage and snack from our lounge car.

Once we arrive at our destination, shop at local businesses or grab a bite to eat and take advantage of what these unique towns have to offer! There will be information about activities and places to go on board the train en route to our destination city.

Cost:

Coach Class – $79*

Caboose Class – $109*

*plus $5 processing fee

-Roundtrip-

Departing Cadillac at 10:00 am

Returning approximately at 7:00pm

—————————–

Mancelona Countryside Tour

Short side trips are ROUND TRIP, departing and returning from the same location. Take in the beautiful October fall landscape and enjoy the fun of traveling on our train!

Cost:

Caboose Seating – $40*

General Seating – $20*

*plus $5 processing fee

-Roundtrip-

Departing at 2:00 pm

Returning approximately at 3:00 pm

To purchase tickets:

Online at www.michigansteamtrain.com

or call the ticket line at (989)399-7589

<>

Visit Cadillac to Mancelona Color Tour on Facebook >>>>

<>