Gavin DeGraw – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 14, 2017

Hit-maker, song-writer and musical sensation Gavin DeGraw comes to Kresge Auditorium with a playlist of his chart-topping hits that highlight his trademark contemporary sound and soulful lyrics. DeGraw brings a sly wisdom to his infectious songs like “I Don’t Want To Be,” “She Sets the City on Fire” and others, setting him apart from others in the genre. For fans of current music, thoughtfully intelligent lyrics and hard-rocking songs, this is a performance not to be missed.
Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title-track, “Chariot.” Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.” In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013 DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had,” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others.
August 14, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$55 Platinum, $50 Gold, $45 Silver, $38 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>
Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook
Salt-N-Pepa with Tone Loc
Aug 10, 8:00pm - Aug 10, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
4000 Highway
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Known for both their moves and their grooves, Grammy Award-winning rap group Salt-N-Pepa perform their danceworthy hits in a throwback show that also features rapper Tone Loc.
195 interested · 87 going
Ensõ String Quartet
Aug 14, 8:00pm - Aug 19, 10:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Grammy-nominated Enso String Quartet has earned a reputation as one of this generation's most compelling string ensembles, winning top prizes at the Concert Artists Guild competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition. Enso are, in the words of Classical Voice, "one of the eminent string quartets of our era."
Three show times/dates:
Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.
2 interested · 2 going
Gavin DeGraw
Aug 14, 8:00pm - Aug 14, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
4000 Highway
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling singer, performer, and songwriter Gavin DeGraw is most notably known for his top hits such as "Chariot," "Not Over You," "I Don't Want to Be," and his most recent song, "She sets the City on Fire."
36 interested · 19 going
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Aug 17, 8:00pm - Aug 17, 11:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Get set for Jethro Tull and rock legend Ian Anderson, arguably the world's best-known rock and roll flutist, who made hits like "Aqualung" and "Thick as a Brick" musical mainstays over the past 40 years.
82 interested · 35 going
2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend
Oct 13, 12:00pm - Oct 15, 3:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Join us Oct. 13-15 for the 2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend, open to any and all Academy classes! Reconnect with classmates and friends, engage with faculty and staff, enjoy campus performances, tour new campus facilities and celebrate together. Rekindle your love of Interlochen and restore your creative muse, all while having a lot of fun.
The schedule of activities and information on lodging and registration will be available later this spring at www.interlochen.org/alumniweekend
In the meantime, please take a moment to make sure your contact information is up-to-date: www.interlochen.org/webform/update-your-contact-information
For more information, contact the Office of Engagement at engagement@interlochen.org or 231.276.7630.... See MoreSee Less
342 interested · 141 going
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>