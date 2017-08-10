Gavin DeGraw – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 14, 2017



Hit-maker, song-writer and musical sensation Gavin DeGraw comes to Kresge Auditorium with a playlist of his chart-topping hits that highlight his trademark contemporary sound and soulful lyrics. DeGraw brings a sly wisdom to his infectious songs like “I Don’t Want To Be,” “She Sets the City on Fire” and others, setting him apart from others in the genre. For fans of current music, thoughtfully intelligent lyrics and hard-rocking songs, this is a performance not to be missed.

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title-track, “Chariot.” Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.” In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013 DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had,” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others.

August 14, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$55 Platinum, $50 Gold, $45 Silver, $38 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

