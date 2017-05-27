Grand Hotel – AAA Memorial Day Weekend Package – May 27 – 29, 2017



Join us Memorial Day Weekend for the unofficial start to summer! Enjoy nightly live musical entertainment by Dr. Alex Graham and the Grand Hotel Orchestra. The package also includes free golf on The Jewel with beautiful views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge (cart fee required), evening receptions on Saturday and Sunday, and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily. Sit back and relax in a rocking chair on the World’s Longest Porch or take a bike ride around Mackinac Island and explore everything the island has to offer.

Children 9 and under stay and eat for free at Grand Hotel with the same meal plan as accompanying adults. For Children’s rates Click Here >>

Stay an additional night Monday, May 29 for $229* per room, per night. (additional fees apply)

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Saturday evening reception

Sunday evening reception

Nightly entertainment in the Terrace Room

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

AAA Memorial Day Weekend

Arrive: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Depart: Monday, May 29, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$899 per couple, $799 single

Lakeview:

$1,289 per couple, $1,189 single

