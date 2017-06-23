Grand Hotel Arts Weekend – June 23 – 25, 2017

Join faculty, alumni and students from the Michigan State University College of Arts & Letters, the celebrated home of art, theatre, language, literature, innovation and creativity at the University, as they convene for the 23rd annual weekend celebrating the arts while enjoying the splendor of Grand Hotel and Mackinac Island.

Join in pre-dinner cocktail receptions, fine dining, and performances showcasing theatre and music by the MSU Department of Theatre, faculty, and students.

Programming includes a performance by the MSU Department of Theatre, guided tour of the Manoogian Art Collection led by Tatum Walker ‘13 (Associate Director of Digital Strategy at Ford’s Theatre), presentation by Adam Brown (Digital Artist and Associate Professor), an interactive improv workshop led by Sarah Hendrickson ‘04 (Instructor of Improvisation), and an evening of improvisational comedy featuring special guests.

This is the perfect weekend to bring out your passion for the arts!

Christopher Long, Michigan State University College of Arts & Letters Dean Introduced 2016 Arts Weekend in this video:

Stay additional nights Thursday June 22 and/or Sunday June 25 for $229 per room, per night.

Make your reservation online or call reservations at 1-800-33GRAND for availability.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday evening reception

All theater, art, music performances, and seminars

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel Endowed Scholarship for Arts & Letters, created by the Musser Family, supports students wishing to pursue creative endeavors both inside and outside of the classroom. A portion of your reservation fee will help support this important scholarship.

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. Regular additional adult and children’s rates apply.

Grand Hotel Arts Weekend

Arrive: Friday, June 23, 2017

Depart: Sunday, June 25, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$1,065 per couple, $965 single

Lakeview:

$1,499 per couple, $1,399 single

