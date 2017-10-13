Grand Hotel – Ballroom Dancing Weekend – October 13 – 15, 2017



Ballroom Dancing Weekend is perfect for the experienced fox trotter or those looking to learn some new steps. Dance the night away in both the Theatre and Terrace Room to The Grand Hotel Orchestra led by Dr. Alex Graham, Grand Hotel Music Director, and a guest favorite – Jerry O’Hagan and his orchestra. The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra is one of the top dance bands in the MidWest. Dancers can experience a diverse range of ballroom dance styles at the perfect tempos. Professional dance instructors will be on hand all day Saturday to help refine your moves.

Learn beginner steps including Tango, Cha-Cha, and Swing with the Cayaos as well as Intermediate/Advance Tango, Cha-Cha, and Swing with the Tomlians. There is no place better to enjoy the sophistication of Ballroom Dancing than Grand Hotel where nightly dancing and dressing up for dinner has been a tradition for generations.

Stay an additional night Sunday, October 15, 2017 for $229* per room, per night.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday evening reception

All entertainment and Saturday dance instruction

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

Ballroom Dancing Weekend

Arrive: Friday, October 13, 2017

Depart: Sunday, October 15, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$1,029 per couple, $929 single

Lakeview Room:

$1,419 per couple, $1,319 single

$319 per additional adult

