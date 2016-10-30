Grand Hotel – Close the Grand for the Season – October 30 – 31, 2016

Every season at Grand Hotel has to come to an end and you’re invited to join in the unique experience as we close the doors for the winter months. This package includes a casual dinner buffet on Sunday evening and a continental breakfast Monday morning. Enjoy a laid back atmosphere as we clean out our pantries and wine cellar. Bob Tagatz, the hotel’s historian and concierge will do a presentation explaining the process we go through to close the hotel, as well as fun facts and interesting information from the 2016 season.

Join us for this unique look as we close the Grand for the 2016 season.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability. Package Includes: Accommodations

Sunday afternoon Close the Grand presentation

Casual buffet dinner Sunday evening

Continental breakfast Monday morning

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

10:00 am check out time

No tipping within Grand Hotel