Grand Hotel – Close the Grand for the Season – October 30 – 31, 2016

Every season at Grand Hotel has to come to an end and you’re invited to join in the unique experience as we close the doors for the winter months. This package includes a casual dinner buffet on Sunday evening and a continental breakfast Monday morning. Enjoy a laid back atmosphere as we clean out our pantries and wine cellar. Bob Tagatz, the hotel’s historian and concierge will do a presentation explaining the process we go through to close the hotel, as well as fun facts and interesting information from the 2016 season.

Join us for this unique look as we close the Grand for the 2016 season.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.

Package Includes:

  • Accommodations
  • Sunday afternoon Close the Grand presentation
  • Casual buffet dinner Sunday evening
  • Continental breakfast Monday morning
  • Special discount on ferry boat tickets
  • 10:00 am check out time
  • No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to 19.5% added hotel charge, 2% Mackinac Island assessment, Michigan 6% sales tax and a $8.00 per person baggage handling charge.Regular additional adult and child rates apply.

Arrive: Sunday, October 30, 2016
Depart: Monday, October 31, 2016

Package Price:

$289 per couple, $239 single

<>

<>

Grand Hotel – Close the Grand for the Season 2015 – Photo Gallery (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)
 

2015 Close the Grand
It is official, the sign is placed in the front windows letting everyone know that Grand Hotel is Closed Until Spring 2009
The last guests of the 2009 season checking in.
Carleton's last lunch service for the season. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season
Rocking chairs in need of repair are taken to the Theater. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Chairs are brought through the Parlor to the Terrace Room for winter storage. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Both Mr.'s Musser thanking our closing guests and employees for a great 123rd season! 2009 closing
Lights in the Main Dining Room are covered, table cloths removed. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Carpeting is rolled up and taken to storage. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.
Boxes being loaded on the dray. Grand Hotel Closes for the 2009 Season.

<>

