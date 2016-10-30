Grand Hotel – Close the Grand for the Season – October 30 – 31, 2016
Every season at Grand Hotel has to come to an end and you’re invited to join in the unique experience as we close the doors for the winter months. This package includes a casual dinner buffet on Sunday evening and a continental breakfast Monday morning. Enjoy a laid back atmosphere as we clean out our pantries and wine cellar. Bob Tagatz, the hotel’s historian and concierge will do a presentation explaining the process we go through to close the hotel, as well as fun facts and interesting information from the 2016 season.
Join us for this unique look as we close the Grand for the 2016 season.
Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Sunday afternoon Close the Grand presentation
- Casual buffet dinner Sunday evening
- Continental breakfast Monday morning
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- 10:00 am check out time
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
Subject to 19.5% added hotel charge, 2% Mackinac Island assessment, Michigan 6% sales tax and a $8.00 per person baggage handling charge.Regular additional adult and child rates apply.
Arrive: Sunday, October 30, 2016
Depart: Monday, October 31, 2016
Package Price:
$289 per couple, $239 single
Grand Hotel – Close the Grand for the Season 2015 – Photo Gallery (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)
