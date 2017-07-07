Grand Hotel – Dorothy Draper School of Decorating – July 7 – 9, 2017



Announcing the 3rd Annual Dorothy Draper School of Decorating at America’s Summer Place. Come experience a Day of Decorating with host Carleton Varney, one of the most well known interior designers and President of Dorothy Draper and Company of New York City. Participants of the School of Decorating will explore the art of creating beautiful bold interiors during two design and artistic sessions. Learn about the Dorothy Draper style, developing a symphonically creative space, and giving your room personality and harmony. In addition, the day of decorating class is designed so participants may enhance design and decorating for their own personal spaces and appreciate the process of creating new and bold interiors.

Come immerse yourself in the bright beautiful colors and inspiration throughout Grand Hotel where Carleton Varney has been decorating for over 40 years. Gain confidence in your artistic expression and let your decorating talents come to life! Get ready to be creative and have fun!

In addition to the School of Decorating, the package includes accommodations in one of 393 uniquely decorated guest rooms designed by Mr. Varney, a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily, cocktail receptions on Friday and Saturday evenings, and all of the modern amenities of Grand Hotel.

Dorothy Draper School of Decorating Registration Form:

In addition to the package price, there is a $300 per person fee for the School of Decorating sessions for guests staying at Grand Hotel.

For non-hotel guests there will be a $350.00 per person fee.

To register for the School of Decorating, please fill out the form by clicking here.

Stay additional nights Thursday, July 6 and/or Sunday, July 9 for $229* per room, per night.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-33GRAND

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday and Saturday Cocktail Receptions

Saturday Dorothy Draper School of Decorating Classes from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. NOTE: Guests of Grand Hotel must pre-register for the design sessions and pay the additional per person fee. Non-hotel guests are welcome and must also pay the design session fee. (click here)

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge.

Dorothy Draper School of Decorating

Arrive: Friday, July 7, 2017

Depart: Sunday, July 9, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$999 per couple, $899 single

Lakeview:

$1,375 per couple, $1,275 single

Make reservation

<>

Visit Grand Hotel Website >>>>

<>