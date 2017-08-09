Grand Hotel – Fall Michigan Golf Live Package – September 8 – 10, 2017

Tee up the vacation of a lifetime during our Michigan Golf Live Package named for radio and television show host Bill Hobson of Michigan Golf Live, the state’s leading golf program. Host Bill Hobson coordinates this golf event complete with three days of unlimited golf on The Jewel, prize giveaways, private evening receptions, Saturday morning golf scramble and box lunch.

The Jewel golf course was designed by architect Jerry Matthews and is ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler. It provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac, the Mackinac Bridge and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island.

We recommend calling ahead to make your tee times for the unlimited golf and Saturday morning golf scramble. Tee times can be made by calling 906-847-9218.

This package is also available June 18 – 20, 2017. More Info >>

Meet Michigan Golf Live Host Bill Hobson: