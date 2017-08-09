Grand Hotel – Fall Michigan Golf Live Package – September 8 – 10, 2017
Tee up the vacation of a lifetime during our Michigan Golf Live Package named for radio and television show host Bill Hobson of Michigan Golf Live, the state’s leading golf program. Host Bill Hobson coordinates this golf event complete with three days of unlimited golf on The Jewel, prize giveaways, private evening receptions, Saturday morning golf scramble and box lunch.
The Jewel golf course was designed by architect Jerry Matthews and is ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler. It provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac, the Mackinac Bridge and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island.
We recommend calling ahead to make your tee times for the unlimited golf and Saturday morning golf scramble. Tee times can be made by calling 906-847-9218.
Meet Michigan Golf Live Host Bill Hobson:
In 1999, Michigan Golf Live (MGL) host Bill Hobson had the unusual dream of bringing entertaining golf talk to the radio. In its early days, the result of that dream was a weekly 1-hour radio show that has grown into one of the nation’s leading programs dedicated to celebrating the game and the special places it can be played.
Now in its 17th season, MGL Radio is carried statewide every Saturday morning, while MGL-TV can be seen on FOX Sports Detroit each weekend at 9:30 a.m.
The MGL/Grand Hotel partnership gave birth to the Grand Golf Getaway, hosted by Bill and attended by Grand Hotel guests in both June and again in September. We hope you’ll come be part of the fun, friends, and memories of this very special time at Grand Hotel!
Stay additional nights Thursday, September 7 and/or Sunday, September 10 for $229* per room, per night.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Unlimited golf on The Jewel
- Friday evening Welcome Reception
- Saturday morning golf scramble
- Saturday evening reception
- Box lunch on Saturday
- Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.
Fall Michigan Golf Live Package
Arrive: Friday, September 8, 2017
Depart: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Package Price:
Standard Room
$989 per couple, $889 single
Lakeview Room
$1,425 per couple, $1,325 single
