Grand Hotel – Girlfriends Getaway Weekend – October 13 – 15, 2017
Girlfriends Getaway Weekend is the perfect time of year to escape and relax with friends at a 4 diamond resort hotel on Mackinac Island. The fall season on Mackinac Island provides the solitude you need. Enjoy beautiful views while relaxing on the world’s longest porch, Friday and Saturday wine and champagne receptions, shopping, and Astor’s Salon and Spa, a full service Aveda salon. Enjoy a round of golf with free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required), or explore the island and fall colors by taking a bike ride, walk, or horse-drawn carriage around the perimeter of Mackinac Island. Then come back and visit all of the great Grand Hotel shops with a special 20% discount, followed by evening receptions, and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily in the Main Dining Room. It is sure to be a great weekend escape.
Redbook Magazine recently named Grand Hotel as a top Girl’s Getaway Vacation in the U.S. Read More Here >>
Stay additional nights Thursday, October 12 and/or Sunday, October 15, 2017 for $229* per room, per night.
Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Friday Wine and Champagne Welcome Reception
- Saturday Wine and Champagne Reception
- 20% discount at Grand Hotel shops
- Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability.
Girlfriends Getaway Weekend
Arrive: Friday, October 13, 2017
Depart: Sunday, October 15, 2017
Package Price:
Standard Room:
$529 per person, based on double occupancy, $958 single
Lakeview Room:
$689 per person, based on double occupancy, $1,278 single
Additional 3rd or 4th person $209
<>
Visit Grand Hotel Website >>>>
<>
More Events From Grand HotelAdditional Events From Grand Hotel >>>>
<>