Grand Hotel – Golf Packages



The Jewel is comprised of the Grand nine, across the street from the hotel; and the Woods nine, set in the interior of Mackinac Island. The Jewel features scenic beauty, lush landscaping and meticulously manicured tees, fairways and greens.

The Grand nine was built in 1901 and redesigned in 1987. The Woods nine, added in 1994, was designed by golf course architect Jerry Matthews. Transportation between the Grand nine and Woods nine is by specially designed horse-drawn carriage. Clubs are available for rental. Golf carts and pull carts are available. To reserve tee times, please call (906) 847-3331 and ask for the Golf Shop. View our golf page.

Grand Hotel – Tea For Two Golf Package

A special package for Two. Tee up the vacation of a lifetime with unlimited Golf on The Jewel designed by architect Jerry Matthews and ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler. The 18-hole course provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island. After the last putt falls, it’s time to relax over Afternoon Tea in Grand Hotel’s Parlor while enjoying a musical performance. . […]

Grand Hotel – Michigan Golf Live Summer Package – June 19 – 21, 2016

Tee up the vacation of a lifetime during our Michigan Golf Live Package named for radio and television show host Bill Hobson of Michigan Golf Live, the state’s leading golf program. Host Bill Hobson coordinates this golf event complete with three days of unlimited golf on The Jewel, prize giveaways, private evening receptions, Monday morning golf scramble and box lunch. […]

Grand Hotel – Fall Michigan Golf Live – September 9 – 11, 2016

