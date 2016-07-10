Grand Hotel History Weekend – September 15 – 17, 2017



You’re invited to Grand Hotel’s 9th Annual History Weekend with a unique look into the story behind the wood structure built in 1887 as Grand Hotel celebrates its 130th Anniversary in 2017. Bob Tagatz, Grand Hotel’s Resident Historian and Concierge will take you on a fascinating journey through the history of Mackinac Island and Grand Hotel. Mr. Tagatz, named Historic Hotels of America 2014 Historian of the Year, is a natural story teller who will intrigue you with information about the hotel’s 130 year history and how the island and the hotel came to be what they are today.

All guests will enjoy evening receptions and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily as well as the legendary Grand Luncheon Buffet on Saturday afternoon.

Fall is a great time of year to experience the solitude of Mackinac Island and Grand Hotel. We hope to see you for this special event.

Stay additional nights Thursday, September 14 and/or Sunday, September 17 for $229* per room, per night.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday morning Grand Hotel History Lecture by Grand Hotel Historian

Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet

Saturday evening reception

Free admission to Fort Mackinac

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

History Weekend

Arrive: Friday, September 15, 2017

Depart: Sunday, September 17, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room;

$1,025 per couple, $925 single

Lakeview Room:

$1,399 per couple, $1,299 single

