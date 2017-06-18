Grand Hotel – Summer Michigan Golf Live Package – June 18 – 20, 2017

Tee up the vacation of a lifetime during our Michigan Golf Live Package named for radio and television show host Bill Hobson of Michigan Golf Live, the state’s leading golf program. Host Bill Hobson coordinates this golf event complete with three days of unlimited golf on The Jewel, prize giveaways, private evening receptions, Monday morning golf scramble and box lunch.

The Jewel Golf Course was designed by architect Jerry Matthews and is ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler and the Best Grand Golf Hotel by Golf Digest. It provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac, the Mackinac Bridge and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island.

We recommend calling ahead to make your tee times for the unlimited golf and Monday morning golf scramble. Tee times can be made by calling 906-847-9218.

This package is also available September 8 – 10, 2017. More Info >>

Meet Michigan Golf Live Host Bill Hobson:

In 1999, Michigan Golf Live (MGL) host Bill Hobson had the unusual dream of bringing entertaining golf talk to the radio. In its early days, the result of that dream was a weekly 1-hour radio show that has grown in the one of the nation’s leading programs dedicated to celebrating the game and the special places it can be played.

Now in its 17th season, MGL Radio is carried statewide every Saturday morning, while MGL-TV can be seen on FOX Sports Detroit each weekend at 9:30 a.m.

The MGL/Grand Hotel partnership gave birth to the Grand Golf Getaway, hosted by Bill and attended by Grand Hotel guests in both June and again in September. We hope you’ll come be part of the fun, friends, and memories of this very special time at Grand Hotel!

Stay an additional night Tuesday, June 20 for $229.00* per room, per night.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Unlimited golf on The Jewel

Sunday evening Welcome Reception

Monday morning golf scramble

Monday evening reception

Box lunch on Monday

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

Summer Michigan Golf Live Package

Arrive: Sunday, June 18, 2017

Depart: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$989 per couple, $889 single

Lakeview:

$1,425 per couple, $1,325 single

