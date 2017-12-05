Grand Hotel – Mother’s Day Weekend Package – May 12 – 14, 2017



Spend time with mom and take advantage of all the fine amenities at Grand Hotel during Mother’s Day Weekend. Unwind as your family relaxes while our staff handles all the details. Take a bicycle ride or hike around Mackinac Island. Sit in a rocking chair on our Front Porch and enjoy the beauty of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge. Then send mom to rejuvenate at Astor’s Salon and Spa for a world-class beauty treatment using Aveda products. Don’t forget a round of golf on The Jewel with free golf green fees (cart fee required). The package also includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily and the Grand Luncheon Buffet on Mother’s Day in our famous Main Dining Room. You will also enjoy a Friday evening Welcome Reception and Saturday evening Grand Cocktail Reception. We hope to see you for Mother’s Day Weekend at Grand Hotel.

Children 9 and under stay and eat for free at Grand Hotel with the same meal plan as accompanying adults. For Children’s rates Click Here >>

Stay an additional night Thursday, May 11 and/or Sunday, May 14 for $229.00* per room, per night. (additional fees apply)

Book this package online or call reservations at 1-800-334-7263.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday Grand Hotel History Lecture

Saturday evening Grand Cocktail Reception

Sunday Mother’s Day Grand Luncheon Buffet

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Arrive: Friday, May 12, 2017

Depart: Sunday, May 14, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$855 per room (up to 5 people)

Lakeview:

$1,225 per room (up to 5 people)

