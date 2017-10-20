Grand Hotel – Murder Mystery Weekend – October 20 – 22, 2017



Consider yourself warned – not everything is how it seems at Grand Hotel during Murder Mystery Weekend. Join us this October for an interactive Murder Mystery Weekend with The Murder Mystery Company – founded in Michigan. Guests will take part in a 1930s Old Hollywood cast party weekend with the show “Best Laid Plans.” The intrigue begins Friday night and the crime is solved Sunday morning.

Upon check-in you will receive your first packet of information and clues. Friday will be the kick-off performance which will set the tone of events and when the first murder takes place. That evening keep one eye open while you are sleeping because notes from the detective will show up under the doors of all participating guests with real-time clues and hopefully that is the only thing that will happen…..

On Saturday there will be a brief gathering with the Detective who will explain the clue hunt that involves finding some of the suspects in different locations throughout the hotel. This will also allow guests some time on their own to enjoy the beauty of Mackinac Island and Grand Hotel.

Come back on Saturday afternoon where Act II will be performed and another murder will take place. The evening will conclude with three interactive mystery experiences and guests in different groups will be rotated into the mystery experiences. These will include: investigating a crime scene, suspect interrogation, and training with the Detective on how to catch somebody in a lie.

Sunday morning the murderer will be caught and the mystery will be solved!

Come join the intrigue and help solve the Mystery of “Best Laid Plans” with entertainment all weekend, a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily, Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet, evening receptions, and free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required).

Stay an additional night Sunday, October 22 for $229* per room, per night.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet

Saturday evening reception

Murder Mystery activities and entertainment

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

*Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge.

Murder Mystery Weekend

Arrive: Friday, October 20, 2017

Depart: Sunday, October 22, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$1,029 per couple, $929 single

Lakeview Room:

$1,419 per couple, $1,319 single

$319 per additional adult

Make reservation

<>

Visit Grand Hotel Website >>>>

<>