Grand Hotel – Old Fashioned Mackinac Fourth of July Celebration – July 2 – 5, 2017



Join us for this Grand island tradition at America’s Summer Place as we celebrate the Old Fashioned Mackinac Fourth of July Celebration.

This package is a perfect tradition to continue every year for the entire family. Experience the children’s carnival, ice cream social, cookout luncheon in the Tea Garden, free golf for ages 17 and younger and half off for accompanying adults on The Jewel, nightly cocktail receptions, and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily. Enjoy an American Picnic for dinner at Fort Mackinac followed by celebratory fireworks. July is the perfect time to soak up the sun at Esther Williams Swimming Pool or take a bike ride and explore Mackinac Island. Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in Grand Hotel’s Fourth of July Children’s Program. There is something for everyone.

View pictures of past Fourth of July Celebrations.

Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan:

Stay additional nights of July 5 and July 6 for $309* per room, per night.

Make your reservation online or call our reservations department at 1-800-33GRAND for availability.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Grand Luncheon Buffet special rate offered daily for 4th of July guests (not included in package price)

Sunday Welcome Reception and evening Children’s movie

Monday Children’s Carnival and Cookout Luncheon in the Tea Garden

Monday evening cocktail reception

Tuesday Children’s Carnival and Ice Cream Social

Tuesday 4th of July American Picnic dinner option at Fort Mackinac

Tuesday 4th of July fireworks

Complimentary afternoon and evening children’s programs

Free golf green fees for ages 17 and under and half off for adults on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. If issues occur when booking additional dates, please call 1-800-334-7263.

Old Fashioned Mackinac Fourth of July Celebration

Arrive: Sunday, July 2, 2017

Depart: Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$2,399 per family, per room (5 person max)

Lakeview:

$1,399 per family, per night

Make reservation

