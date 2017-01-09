Grand Hotel’s Labor Day Jazz Weekend – September 1 – 4, 2017

Experience Grand Hotel during the finest musical weekend of the year. Escape to America’s Summer Place for the Labor Day Weekend and immerse yourself in the melody of beautiful Jazz music played by some of the country’s top performers. This year presents our strongest performer line-up and we hope you will join us.

Presenting Jason Marsalis Friday evening for the opening performance in the Theatre!

We are proud to announce Jason Marsalis will be opening the weekend Friday evening in the Theatre. The youngest child of Ellis and Dolores Marsalis, Jason learned alongside his brothers Branford, Wynton, and Delfeayo. Together, the four brothers and their patriarch Ellis, comprise New Orleans venerable first family of jazz. All of his brothers and father have previously performed at Grand Hotel so we are excited to present Jason to our guests and continue the jazz beat soul tradition of the Marsalis family.

Playing violin by age 5, and on his second drum kit by 6, at age 7 he was sitting in with his father’s Jazz group. Throughout his high school years he continued to hone his skills by playing gigs with his father and brothers, as well as ultimately studying orchestral percussion techniques and Classical composition. A passionate percussionist, Marsalis found himself playing the vibes in 2000, leading his own band, and then in 2005 made a recording of George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F” with the Marcus Roberts Trio and the Saito Kinen Orchestra, a project that involved fusing jazz and classical music. In 2012 Marsalis was involved in yet another genre-breaking collaboration as the Marcus Roberts Trio released an album with banjoist Bela Fleck. The combination of jazz and bluegrass was entitled “Across the Imaginary Divide” and the unit toured successfully.

Saturday performances by Mr. B, Dianne Reeves, and John Pizarelli, Jr.

Michigan native Mr. B (Mark Lincoln Braun) takes the stage Saturday afternoon in the Grand Hotel Tea Garden to perform on piano his own style of boogie-woogie blues. Mr. B has entertained audiences coast-to-coast in the States as well as all over Europe, Canada, and Mexico. Mr. B’s style shows the influence of such keyboard artists as Blind John Davis, Boogie Woogie Red, and Little Brother Montgomery. There aren’t many pianists devoted to playing boogie and blues these days, and fortunately for us Mr. Bʼs passion for showcasing it keeps this essential form of American music right in front of us. Jazz New International said, “The future of blues piano is in good hands with Mr. B.”

Following Mr. B’s performance Saturday afternoon we welcome Dianne Reeves who performed on the stage at Grand Hotel in 2013. Dianne Reeves is the pre-eminent jazz vocalist in the world. As a result of her virtuosity, improvisational prowess, and unique jazz & R&B style, Reeves received the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings—a Grammy first in any vocal category. Most recently the winner of the 2015 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, “Beautiful Life” showcases Dianne’s sublime gifts in what is a melding of R&B, Latin and pop elements within the framework of 21st Century jazz. “At its essence,” says Reeves, “Life is beautiful, and I wanted to celebrate that which is too often overlooked.” Adored by audiences and critics alike, Dianne Reeves is a natural wonder not to be missed. We are looking forward to her performance Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening sit back and relax with guest favorite, John Pizarelli, Jr. in the Theatre.

Most recently, John performed during the hotel’s 2014 Labor Day Weekend Jazz Festival and, previous to that, played a special set during the hotel’s 125th Anniversary Celebration in 2012. An American Jazz guitarist, Pizzarelli is also a vocalist, songwriter, bandleader, and radio host. His musical influences span from Nat “King” Cole to Lennon & McCartney, to name just a few. John Pizzarelli has a cool jazz style with brilliant guitar playing and singing. His latest album, “Double Exposure”, is a collection of tunes by some great pop songwriters, with traditional pop arrangements. With over twenty of his own albums under his belt, Pizzarelli has also recordings with his father Bucky Pizzarelli, Sir Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Rosemary Clooney, and his wife, Jessica Molaskey, among many others. John will perform Saturday evening in the Grand Hotel Theatre.

Sunday performance by Joey Alexander

At just 13 years old, Joey Alexander is known as a child prodigy. Born on the island of Bali, pianist Joey Alexander started learning about jazz at age 6 from his dad. He began teaching himself to play piano using a mini electronic keyboard his dad gave him. Joey’s dad nurtured his gift of swing and improvisation by taking him to jam sessions with veteran musicians in Bali and Jakarta. An invitation from Wynton Marsalis led to his US debut appearance at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall in 2014 where he amazed the audience with his musicality. In 2015, he debuted the album “My Favorite Things” which garnered two Grammy nominations, for Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Improvised Solo, making him the youngest Jazz artist ever nominated for a Grammy. Joey has been featured by The Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, and The New York Times. Joey develops fresh takes on well-known tunes, combining them seamlessly with his own original compositions in a way which invites in both new and seasoned listeners, and reflecting the true emotional heart and soul of his musical personality. Joey Alexander will perform Sunday afternoon in the Grand Hotel Tea Garden.

All Weekend with Paul Keller

Every evening in the Cupola Bar you can enjoy the bass sounds of Paul Keller. Originally from Grand Rapids, MI, Paul studied classical music at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Today Paul is a string bassist from Metro Detroit. He has earned the nickname “The House Bass Player For The State Of Michigan” as each year he logs many miles traveling across the state to perform at various music venues. Mr. Keller is an integral part of Labor Day Jazz Weekend every year and we are excited to welcome him back.

View performances of this year’s artists:

Jason Marsalis



Mr. B



Joey Alexander



Have you been to a past Labor Day Jazz Weekend? Listen to Q&A podcasts of past performers by Paul Anthony below!

Stay Friday night ONLY and see Jason Marsalis perform in the Theatre. To reserve Friday night ONLY book online or call reservations at 1-800-334-7263.

Make your reservation online for the entire Labor Day Jazz Weekend or call reservations at 1-800-334-7263 for availability.

Stay a fourth night free, add a fifth night for $229 per room*

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Friday evening Theatre performance by Jason Marsalis

Saturday morning Q&A session hosted by Paul Anthony

Saturday afternoon Tea Garden performance by Mr. B and Dianne Reeves

Saturday evening cocktail reception

Saturday evening Theatre performance by John Pizzarelli, Jr.

Sunday morning gospel performance

Sunday morning Q&A session hosted by Paul Anthony

Sunday afternoon Tea Garden performance by Joey Alexander

All entertainment – including late night performances

Cookout luncheon in Tea Garden Saturday and Sunday afternoons

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. Regular additional adult and children’s rates apply. *Dates subject to availability.

Labor Day Jazz Weekend

Arrive: Friday, September 1, 2017

Depart: Monday, September 4, 2017

Package Price:

$2,149 per couple, $1,859 single

$599 per additional adult

