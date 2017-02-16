Hanson Hills – Cardboard Sled Race – February 18, 2017
February Winter Fun Days – Cardboard Sled Race
(Presented By Grayling High School Ski Team)
2017 THEME: Star Wars
Registration: 11am-12:00pm
FEE: $5 per Sled
Rules and Entry Form: http://nebula.wsimg.com/ea766fb4a2e35a0382ab218adc0b8d99?AccessKeyId=0B7430DA7F8D0E3FF713&disposition=0&alloworigin=1
Visit Hanson Hills Recreation Area Website >>>>
Hanson Hills Classic
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
Hanson Hills Classic
FEE: $25
Point Races: Men & Women 14K
Location: Start and Finish at Hanson Hills
Recreation Area three (3) miles west of Grayling
Race Day Registration:
8:00am-9:30am
Race Time:
10:00 am Men and Women 15 second interval starts.
Course: Hilly terrain. Classical race with interval starts. Course
will have double set tracks.
Awards: Awards for first overall male and female finishers.
Medals to top three male and Female finishers in each
age group.
Online Registration: www.skireg.com/nordicevents... See MoreSee Less
Mile Wieland Tribute Ski Race Fundraiser
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
Mike Wieland
Tribute Ski Race
Fundraiser
$35 Entry Fee for 19 Up
$10 Entry Fee for 18 Under
Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at Hanson Hills
Lift Ticket and Pot Luck Banquet included
Hanson Hills opens at 11am, Races start at 2pm
Medals for Bracketed Age Divisions and Overall Fastest Age Division
Militants Run Half Marathon/10K/5K
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
Part of the Michigan Half Marathon Series
Event: Militant's Run - Half Marathon
Event Location: Hanson Hills Recreation Area - 7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738
Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.
Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.00 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT
Militant's Run - 10K
Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course. Course is a beautiful single loop. Limited water stations so please bring something you can carry water in for the half marathon.
Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $30.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $35.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT
Militant's Run - 5K
Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.
Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $30.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT
Register Online: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/Shepherd/MichiganHalfMarathonRaceSeries#eventGroup-1862... See MoreSee Less
