Hanson Hills – Cardboard Sled Race – February 18, 2017


February Winter Fun Days – Cardboard Sled Race
(Presented By Grayling High School Ski Team)

2017 THEME: Star Wars
Registration: 11am-12:00pm
FEE: $5 per Sled

Rules and Entry Form: http://nebula.wsimg.com/ea766fb4a2e35a0382ab218adc0b8d99?AccessKeyId=0B7430DA7F8D0E3FF713&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

Visit Hanson Hills Recreation Area Website

Upcoming Events at Hanson Hills

Cardboard Sled Race

Cardboard Sled Race

Feb 18, 11:00am - Feb 18, 1:00pm

Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI  49738 Map

Hanson Hills Classic

Hanson Hills Classic

Feb 19, 10:00am - Feb 19, 12:00pm

Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI  49738 Map

Hanson Hills Classic

FEE: $25

Point Races: Men & Women 14K

Location: Start and Finish at Hanson Hills
Recreation Area three (3) miles west of Grayling

Race Day Registration:
8:00am-9:30am

Race Time:
10:00 am Men and Women 15 second interval starts.

Course: Hilly terrain. Classical race with interval starts. Course
will have double set tracks.

Awards: Awards for first overall male and female finishers.
Medals to top three male and Female finishers in each
age group.

Online Registration: www.skireg.com/nordicevents

Mile Wieland Tribute Ski Race Fundraiser

Mile Wieland Tribute Ski Race Fundraiser

Mar 5, 1:00pm - Mar 5, 4:00pm

Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI  49738 Map

Mike Wieland
Tribute Ski Race
Fundraiser

$35 Entry Fee for 19 Up
$10 Entry Fee for 18 Under

Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at Hanson Hills
Lift Ticket and Pot Luck Banquet included
Hanson Hills opens at 11am, Races start at 2pm

Medals for Bracketed Age Divisions and Overall Fastest Age Division

Militants Run Half Marathon/10K/5K

Militants Run Half Marathon/10K/5K

Jun 17, 9:00am - Jun 17, 1:00pm

Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI  49738 Map

Part of the Michigan Half Marathon Series

Event: Militant's Run - Half Marathon
Event Location: Hanson Hills Recreation Area - 7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738

Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.
Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.00 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT

Militant's Run - 10K

Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course. Course is a beautiful single loop. Limited water stations so please bring something you can carry water in for the half marathon.

Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $30.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $35.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT

Militant's Run - 5K

Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.

Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017
Start Time: 9:00am EDT
End Time: 11:59pm EDT
Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $30.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT

Register Online: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/Shepherd/MichiganHalfMarathonRaceSeries#eventGroup-1862

