Hanson Hills – Cardboard Sled Race – February 18, 2017

Militants Run Half Marathon/10K/5K

Hanson Hills

7601 Old Lake Rd

Grayling, MI 49738 Map

Part of the Michigan Half Marathon Series



Event: Militant's Run - Half Marathon

Event Location: Hanson Hills Recreation Area - 7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738



Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.

Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017

Start Time: 9:00am EDT

End Time: 11:59pm EDT

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.00 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT



Militant's Run - 10K



Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course. Course is a beautiful single loop. Limited water stations so please bring something you can carry water in for the half marathon.



Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017

Start Time: 9:00am EDT

End Time: 11:59pm EDT

Price: $30.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $35.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT



Militant's Run - 5K



Course is mostly on medium to difficult single track trails in the Hanson Hills Recreation Area. Beautiful and challenging course.



Event Date: Saturday June 17, 2017

Start Time: 9:00am EDT

End Time: 11:59pm EDT

Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $30.00 after June 2, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT



Register Online: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/Shepherd/MichiganHalfMarathonRaceSeries#eventGroup-1862... See MoreSee Less