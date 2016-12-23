Hanson Hills – Fun Promotions Fat Bike Race – February 4, 2017

Hanson Hills 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series Race presented by: Rays Bike Shop
Race Location: Hanson Hills Rec Area – Grayling – Saturday Feb 4th 2017 Part of winterfest at Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd. Grayling, MI
Event Description: 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series Race Course Description:approx 10 mi per lap of Groomed trails
Race will Start & Finish @ Hanson Hills
Time Schedule: Saturday February 4th 2017
9:00am – 10:30am Pre-Registration # Pickup
10:55amMandatory riders meeting @ starting line
11:00am Start of A’s, 45+A, & 2 person Open 2 laps
11:05am Start of B’s, Women, Master 45+ 1 lap
12:00pm Approx 1st race riders Finishing
1pm – 2pmRacer post race Chili & Soups & Awards
Required Equipment: No License Required, Approved Helmet, Warm clothing,
No mountain OR half fat bikes, Fat Bike with both wheels @ a 3.7 inch mim.,
and a Competitive spirit. Fat Bikes ONLY!!!
General Information:
$150 each Open Expert$, Expert Women$, Experts 40+$ purses to top 3 in each
Awards to top 3 in all other classes Food & water support may be provided by anyone to anyone at anytime
Event Sponsors: Ray’s Bike Shop, Ramada Inn Grayling, & TP Logos
Ideal Family fun, Spectators welcome!
Bicycle Sales & Services provided by Rays Bike Shop Clare, Midland & Bay City
Your best 4 races count for the 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series
Contact & Additional Information: Fun Promotions LLC 616-453-4245
Rays Bike Shop Clare (989) 386-3200, Midland (989) 835-1691, Bay City (989) 892-7516
Lodging Host: Ramada Inn 989-348-7611 mention race for discounted rate!
Event Fees & Classes: Open Expert$, Expert Women$, Experts 40+$, Open Men, Jr 17 & UNDER, Masters 45+, & Open Women
Awards to top 3 in all classes receive awards Pre-Reg $35 / $40 Day Of Reg. / JR $25 pre
Please send Pre registration to: Fun Promotions LLC 2225 lake Michigan DR NW Grand Rapids, Mich 49504
http://funpromotions.com/eventinfo/fat_rd3.html
Upcoming Events at Hanson Hills
Free Adult Beginner Cross Country Ski Lesson
Dec 28, 1:00pm - Dec 28, 2:00pm
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
Learn to Cross Country Ski.... For FREE!! This is for Adults (18yrs and up) Lesson includes rental equipment and daily trail pass.
REGISTRATION is REQUIRED for this event and we are limited to 12 participants.
Call 989-348-9266 to reserve your lesson
Free Beginner ADULT SKI Lesson
Dec 29, 1:00pm - Dec 29, 3:00pm
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
LEARN TO SKI FREE - ADULT LESSON (18YRS-OLDER)
December 29th, 2016 1:00pm-3:00pm
Receive a complimentary 2 hour Group Downhill Ski Lesson, Rentals and Lift Ticket Included.
Must be 18yrs or Older. Must be a first time skier/or a long time returnee to skiing.
Registration is required for this event. 30 spots available - Call 989-348-9266
6 Hour Michigan Cup Team Relays
Jan 7, 10:00am - Jan 7, 4:00pm
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
6 Hour Michigan Cup Team Relays
This is a fun/social event with a competitive spirit!! 3 person teams will compete to see who can tally up the most laps in a 6 hour period. This is a pot luck social so bring a dish to share!! A fun/friendly atmosphere. You may Skate or Classic ski any of the legs.
$45 per team ($15 per person) - Be Sure to come up with a creative Team Name!!
Here is a quick run-down of the Rules:
Michigan Cup
6hour Team Relay Instructions
REGISTRATION:
• Registration from 8:30am-9:30am (Lodge)
• $45 PER TEAM = $15 PER PERSON (team money must be paid all at once)
TEAMS:
• Teams will consist of (3) members.
• Categories of teams will be; ALL MALE team, ALL FEMALE team, CO-ED team.
• Each member of team must complete at LEAST (1) Lap during the 6hr period.
• Only (1) Team Member on course at a time.
• Each TEAM will be provided with a Lanyard with a designated team number, Lanyard will be used as a Baton. Team member must have Lanyard with them to have laps scored. TEAMS MUST EXCHANGE NUMBER LANYARD WITHIN THE PRE DETERMINED EXCHANGE ZONE.
• Teams will be provided with a personal lap counting sheet, (this is for team’s use only, cannot be used for official results)
TIMING:
• Timing will begin at 10am.
• Teams have until 3:59pm to start the final lap.
LAP COUNTING:
• When skier is finished with his/her “turn/leg”. They must immediately and politely “SELF REPORT” number of laps that they have skied that “turn/leg” at the officials table. If you do not report, those laps will not be counted.
• Hourly Lap reports will be posted.
Register your Team: nebula.wsimg.com/b9889bd144d6fe7a1b634cc542f14b24?AccessKeyId=0B7430DA7F8D0E3FF713&disposition=0&...... See MoreSee Less
Hanson Hills Hoppers- Learn to Ski Programs
Jan 7, 11:00am - Jan 7, 12:30pm
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
□ Level 1 (Hanson Hoppers) A six week program for beginner skiers ages 4-7.
A six week program specially designed for children ages 4-7. This program is animated and colorful in order to keep the attention of our young students. Classes are held on Saturdays at 11:00 starting on January 7th. Each class will last an hour and a half, and then the students will be allowed to stay and ski the rest of the day. Class includes rental equipment and lift tickets for the day. Class is held at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.
□ Level 2 A four week program for more advanced students.
A four week program designed for students that were successful in completing Level 1 or that can test out of level 1. This class is design to be a continuation of our Level one class. Classes will be held on Sundays at 11:00 starting on January 8th.
Each class will be an hour and a half, and then the students will be allowed to stay and ski the rest of the day. Class includes rental equipment and lift tickets for the day. To participate in this class student skier must be able to stop, turn, control speed and avoid objects while on skis. Class is held at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.
Cost: $150.00 for each program, which includes rental equipment, helmet and lift ticket for the day. (Package is $360.00 value) Students will also have the option to purchase a discounted season pass for an extra $75.00 (restrictions may apply)
Early registration is recommended due to limited equipment!
Registration Form: nebula.wsimg.com/72e7a89d4373a534eb14ffa3675356a9?AccessKeyId=0B7430DA7F8D0E3FF713&disposition=0&...... See MoreSee Less
Snow Board Academy
Jan 7, 1:00pm - Jan 7, 2:30pm
Hanson Hills
7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738 Map
Snow Board Academy
For snowboarders ages 6-14!
A six week program specially designed for the beginning snow boarder. This program will teach students the basic fundamentals to snowboarding, including turning and stopping. Each Class will last an hour and a half. Each student will be allowed to stay and board the rest of the day. Class includes rental and lift ticket for the day.
Classes: Saturdays at 1:00 pm January 7,14,21,28, February 4, and 11th.
Class is held at Hanson Hills Recreation Area
Class fee: $150 which includes rental equipment, helmet and lift ticket for day ($360.00 value)
Students will have the option to purchase a discounted season pass for an extra $75.00 (Restrictions may apply)
Limited equipment so register early!
Registration Form: nebula.wsimg.com/096f9c9d4fd3c0ef4afcecf2cfe7e763?AccessKeyId=0B7430DA7F8D0E3FF713&disposition=0&...... See MoreSee Less
