Hanson Hills – Fun Promotions Fat Bike Race – February 4, 2017

Hanson Hills 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series Race presented by: Rays Bike Shop

Race Location: Hanson Hills Rec Area – Grayling – Saturday Feb 4th 2017 Part of winterfest at Hanson Hills

7601 Old Lake Rd. Grayling, MI

Event Description: 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series Race Course Description:approx 10 mi per lap of Groomed trails

Race will Start & Finish @ Hanson Hills

Time Schedule: Saturday February 4th 2017

9:00am – 10:30am Pre-Registration # Pickup

10:55amMandatory riders meeting @ starting line

11:00am Start of A’s, 45+A, & 2 person Open 2 laps

11:05am Start of B’s, Women, Master 45+ 1 lap

12:00pm Approx 1st race riders Finishing

1pm – 2pmRacer post race Chili & Soups & Awards

Required Equipment: No License Required, Approved Helmet, Warm clothing,

No mountain OR half fat bikes, Fat Bike with both wheels @ a 3.7 inch mim.,

and a Competitive spirit. Fat Bikes ONLY!!!

General Information:

$150 each Open Expert$, Expert Women$, Experts 40+$ purses to top 3 in each

Awards to top 3 in all other classes Food & water support may be provided by anyone to anyone at anytime

Event Sponsors: Ray’s Bike Shop, Ramada Inn Grayling, & TP Logos

Ideal Family fun, Spectators welcome!

Bicycle Sales & Services provided by Rays Bike Shop Clare, Midland & Bay City

Your best 4 races count for the 2017 Specialized FatBoy/Hellga/Michigan Fat Bike Racing Series

Contact & Additional Information: Fun Promotions LLC 616-453-4245

Rays Bike Shop Clare (989) 386-3200, Midland (989) 835-1691, Bay City (989) 892-7516

Lodging Host: Ramada Inn 989-348-7611 mention race for discounted rate!

Event Fees & Classes: Open Expert$, Expert Women$, Experts 40+$, Open Men, Jr 17 & UNDER, Masters 45+, & Open Women

Awards to top 3 in all classes receive awards Pre-Reg $35 / $40 Day Of Reg. / JR $25 pre

Please send Pre registration to: Fun Promotions LLC 2225 lake Michigan DR NW Grand Rapids, Mich 49504

http://funpromotions.com/eventinfo/fat_rd3.html

Visit Hanson Hills on Facebook >>>>

Upcoming Events at Hanson Hills

