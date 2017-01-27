The Hunt for the Reds of October – Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail – Weekdays in October

Weekdays during October

$10 per person

Includes signature wine glass, a complimentary red wine pour at each winery

and a $5 donation to the American Red Cross.

Pick up glasses and tickets

Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the

Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Office

10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1

Traverse City, Michigan 49684

Leelanau Peninsula has become well-known for its Riesling and other cool-climate white varietals and blends. What is often overlooked, however, are the high-quality red wines being grown in the region.

“We’re growing great reds on the peninsula, and we look forward to sharing them,” says Alan Eaker, owner of Longview Winery in Cedar. “Our Pinot Noirs are light and aromatic, showing more of the true characteristics of the grape varietal than many other regions. Our Cabernet Francs and Merlots are bigger and more complex with a memory of the Leelanau Peninsula in every glass.”

To help get beneath the surface, the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts a fun event to explore and discover great red wines of Leelanau Peninsula. The Hunt for the Reds of October takes place weekdays (Monday through Friday) during the month of October. For the entire month of October, your ticket gets you a complimentary pour at each of more than 20 participating wineries offering diverse red wines: big and bold Cabernet Francs and Merlots, aromatic and spicy Pinot Noirs and many more.

