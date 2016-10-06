Iceman Cometh Challenge – November 5, 2016

The Bell’s Beer Iceman Cometh Challenge is a 30 mile point-to-point mountain bike race from Kalkaska to Traverse City, Michigan.
Held traditionally on the first Saturday of November (except for years when the first Saturday of November is the 1st), the 27th annual Bell’s Iceman will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Iceman Cometh Challenge shared Einstein Cycles's event. ... See MoreSee Less
2016 Gears'n'Beers Iceman Cometh Pre-Ride
Oct 8, 9:00am
Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort
We are teaming up with the Grand Traverse Resort and Timber Ridge on October 8 for another edition of the world's most enjoyable Iceman Cometh Pre-Ride around!
For the third year in a row, we'll be leading a guided ride of the Iceman Cometh course, with the help of the Grand Traverse Resort and Timber Ridge. Learn the course, chat with some experienced and talented locals, and enjoy a beautiful fall day in Northern Michigan during peak color season.
Last year, we had well over 200 people in se...
Iceman Cometh Challenge shared Norte's post.
Thanks Norte for the invite and getting kids in the woods! ... See MoreSee Less
Kids on balance bikes to 29ers turned out to ride with Mr. Iceman. So fun. Big thanks to Steve Brown for supporting fit, happy, healthy young people in Traverse City.
Iceman Cometh Challenge shared Norte's event.
Join Steve Brown and Vasa Doming's on this Sunday! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasa Domingos with Mr. Iceman
Sep 25, 12:00pm
Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort
Mr. Iceman, Steve Brown, has been a super Norte! supporter since day one. With his help, we founded the Norte! Iceman Scholarship Fund (N!ISF) 2 years ago. The N!ISF is committed to helping Traverse City kids who have earned it – think showing up consistently for our mountain bike rides, being a positive Norte! ambassador, championing bikes at their school, volunteering at our community outreach events, graduating from The Bike Más Project – take part in arguably the most awesome mountain b...
Iceman Cometh Challenge shared Norte's photo. ... See MoreSee Less
Vasa Domingos! Iceman Slush Cup training is so on. Every Sunday through the fall. All ages and abilities welcome. Flatter 3 mile option for younger riders and a hot lap on the 25k for big kids planning on doing the full Iceman.
Bring a friend at we'll see you at noon at Timber Ridge. elgruponorte.org/dirt/domingos
