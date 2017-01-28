Indianhead Mountain – Mountain Top Music Festival – March 17 – 18, 2017

MOUNTAIN TOP FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2017….join us at Indianhead and Blackjack Resorts in Wakefield, MI, March 17-18!

Enjoy the best slopes and the best snow in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the best roots music from the Midwest and beyond, Indianhead’s famous Bikini Races, and the best gathering of music lovers around!

TWO premier ski resorts, one ticket, one destination…

Skiable Acres: 410

Trails: 56

Vertical Drop: 638 ft

Lifts: 15 lifts and tows

Terrain Parks: 3

Average Snowfall: 17 feet!

Food & Dining Outlets: 6

Lodging: Hotel & Condos

— 2017 MUSIC LINEUP —

(((MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED….we’re droping a new band each week til New Years!)))

Joseph Huber

Dead Horses

Kind Country

***Main Stage performances are 21+, wristband required***

**Sky Bar Stage and Blackjack Stage are FREE, all-ages, no wristband required**

*Red Dog Saloon/Bikini Races stage is all-ages, ski-in/lift-out*

Reservations and lift ticket information available from Indianhead Mountain Resort

Call: (906) 229-5181 or 1-800-346-3426

Visit: indianheadmtn.com

(((Lift/Lodging/Music discount packages available!)))

***RESERVE LODGING EARLY! Hotels and condos fill up fast!***

– $40 Weekend wristband –

– $25 Single Day wristband –

— Wristbands available at the door….advance tickets ONLY available through Indianhead if purchasing lift/lodging/music packages —

Visit Indianhead Mountain on Facebook >>>>

