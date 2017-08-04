Jazz North – The Homestead – Music on the Mountain – August 17, 2017



The music and energy will be so inspiring you’ll have a hard time sitting still. Jazz North is a “little” big band combining the best acoustic and electric jamz for all genres.

The horn section gels with the rhythm section to perform everything from funk to swing to rhythm and blues. You’ll also hear some Latin, bebop, and rock. This seven piece band also throws in plenty of fresh original arrangements for a mix that’s delightful for listening and dancing! The experienced core musicians have played together for many years, creating a tight musical camaraderie that demonstrates their love for music and inspiring anyone with a toe to tap.

<>

The concert begins at 7pm. Transportation via chair lift or six-passenger golf cart begins at 6pm. Cash bar and snacks are available for purchase. Coolers are not permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Mountain Flowers Lodge.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

To purchase tickets, call 231.334.5100

<>

Visit The Homestead Website >>>>

<>

The Homestead On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from The Homestead Page On Facebook.

<>

<>

Visit The Homestead On Facebook >>>

<>