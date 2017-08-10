JETHRO TULL by Ian Anderson – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 17, 2017



With more than 40 years of hits like “Thick as a Brick,” “Aqua Lung,” and “Locomotive Breath,” one of the most iconic groups in rock history, the legendary Jethro Tull, comes to Kresge Auditorium for a night of stellar songs. Led by rock legend Ian Anderson, arguably the world’s best-known rock and roll flutist, Jethro Tull packs a performance tailor-made for true rock aficionados.

Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson, known throughout the world of rock music as the flute and voice behind the legendary Jethro Tull, celebrates his 49th year as a recording and performing musician in 2017.

Still enjoying a lengthy if intermittent ongoing career, Jethro Tull has released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies since the band first performed at London’s famous Marquee club. After undertaking more than 3000 concerts in forty-something countries throughout four decades, Tull has played typically 100 concerts each year to longstanding, as well as new fans worldwide.

Widely recognized as the man who introduced the flute to rock music, Ian Anderson remains the crowned exponent of the popular and rock genres of flute playing. So far, no pretender to the throne has stepped forward.

August 17, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$63 Platinum, $58 Gold, $53 Silver, $46 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

