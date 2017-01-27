Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail – Sips, Chips and Dips – March 18, 2017



Join the casual fun on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm as participating wineries offer everyday snacks paired with a complimentary taste of Leelanau wine.

This is a fantastic way to try lots of your favorite munchies and see how great they taste when complemented by wine. This is a free event. Just show up and enjoy the yummy fun!

Here are the 2016 simple, yet delicious, pairings.

Aurora Cellars of Lake Leelanau: Zesty Orange Crustinis topped with whipped feta cheese paired with Luminous.

Bel Lago Vineyards of Lake Leelanau: Buffalo Chicken Dip served with corn chips paired with Lot 1314 Semi-Dry Riesling

Black Star Farms of Suttons Bay: Nacho Cheese Doritos-crusted chicken nuggets with Cool Ranch Doritos dipping sauce paired with our Hard Apple Cider

Blustone Vineyards of Lake Leelanau: A unique tasting experience exploring a variety of unique flavors of Great Lakes potato chips, tortilla chips and salsa paired with Blustone wines.

Boathouse Vineyards of Lake Leelanau: 2014 Sunset, a soft red blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc, whose berry flavor pairs perfectly with the butter in our lightly salted popcorn

Chateau de Leelanau of Suttons Bay: Chili Con Queso paired with any of the Tractor Pull Hard Ciders

Chateau Fontaine of Lake Leelanau: an assortment of dips and salsas from the Monks Meadow and Amelia’s line which we sell, along with a selection of chips and veggies, as well as their famous cheese ball.

Cherry Republic Winery of Glen Arbor: Feta Dip with tortilla chips with Hard Cherry Cider

Ciccone Vineyard & Winery of Suttons Bay: Homemade Cheese spread with crostini’s and pairing it with the Vintner’s choice of a fruity semi-dry white wine.

Forty-Five North of Lake Leelanau: Spinach Artichoke Dip paired with 45 White

Good Harbor Vineyards of Lake Leelanau: Cheese crisps and your choice of a wine pairing

Good Neighbor Organic Winery of Northport: Cider, jalapeño popper dip, corn chips

Laurentide Winery of Lake Leelanau: Mike’s Famous Bean Dip paired with their 2014 Pinot Gris

Leelanau Wine Cellars of Omena: A warm blue cheese, bacon and artichoke dip with pita chips paired with their Sleeping Bear Red

L. Mawby of Suttons Bay: Savory Crackers with Talismon

Shady Lane Cellars of Suttons Bay: Captain Rodney’s Sweet and Spicy Dip paired with 2013 Gewurztraminer

Silver Leaf of Suttons Bay: Cheesy Salsa Queso Dip with Tortilla Chips paired with 2014 Sweet Reisling

Tandem Ciders of Suttons Bay: Homemade Bar Cheese and Crackers with Smackintosh

Verterra Winery of Leland: Complimentary assortment of classic dips, chips, and cheese with an assortment of finger foods

Willow Vineyard of Suttons Bay: Homemade Caramelized Onion & Shallot Dip with Chips & Pretzels paired with 2013 Pinot Gris

