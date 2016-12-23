Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail – Taste the Passion ~ Wine & Love – February 11 & 12, 2017

Join us for Taste the Passion – the SWEETEST event of the year!

February 11 & 12, 2017

Saturday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 to 5:00 pm

Love is in the air along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail during “Taste the Passion,” an annual celebration of wine, delicious fare and love!

Tickets are $35 per person and include a souvenir wine glass and a delicious Leelanau wine and small plate pairing of sweet or savory fare at each winery.

The fabulous weekend starts on Saturday as you chart your own course along the wine trail between the hours of 11:00 am and 5:00 pm on Saturday and 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sunday. It’s a great way to enjoy the peninsula’s winter wonderland.

Visit Taste The Passion Website >>>>

