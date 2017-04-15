THE 60th ANNUAL MACKINAC BRIDGE WALK – September 4, 2017



The Mackinac Bridge Walk is an annual event held every Labor Day since 1958, in which people may walk the 5 mile length of the Mackinac Bridge. In an average year, 40,000 to 65,000 people participate. The Annual Bridge walk is the sole exception to the rule prohibiting pedestrians on the bridge.

NO Fees or Registration

There is NO FEE or registration to participate in the walk. Bus transportation from Mackinaw City to St. Ignace is available at $5 per person (infants are free).

Bridge walk starts at 7:00 a.m.

The walk begins at 7:00 a.m. You may START walking anytime after the Governor’s party starts the walk at approximately 7:00 a.m. NO ONE WILL BE PERMITTED TO START AFTER 11:00 a.m., so ARRIVE EARLY.

Walk Route, Transportation and Parking

The walk begins in St. Ignace, at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge in the UPPER PENINSULA, and ends in Mackinaw City at the south end in the LOWER PENINSULA. To begin the walk you may:

Drive to St. Ignace, park your vehicle, walk the bridge and then return to St. Ignace on school buses provided by the Mackinac Bridge Authority. There is limited parking space available west of the Mackinac Bridge Authority plaza area. Parking is also available at Little Bear East Arena with shuttle service provided. The bus loading area is located at Conkling Park and the State Dock on South Huron Avenue in Mackinaw City, or

Buy your tickets in Mackinaw City at the bus loading area, board a bus to St. Ignace, walk the bridge and then return to your vehicle. The buses are hired for your convenience by the Mackinac Bridge Authority. The Authority strongly advises walkers to arrange for their own transportation to the starting point because of the increasing demand on the buses. Tickets go on sale and buses begin transporting walkers at 5:30 a.m. from Mackinaw City. Bus service from Mackinaw City to St. Ignace will end at 2:30 p.m. Handicap buses will be available. A limit of two people may accompany the handicapped person on the handicap bus.

Traffic and Restrooms

The two EAST lanes on the bridge are used by walkers until 9:30 a.m. and the two WEST lanes by vehicular traffic. After 9:30 a.m. only one EAST lane is available to walkers. The National Guard and other official personnel will be available in the event of an emergency. Please note, there are NO RESTROOMS ON THE BRIDGE and the average length of time to walk the bridge is about two hours. Portable toilets will be located at both ends of the bridge and at the bus loading area.

Baby strollers, animals and jogging

Baby strollers and wheelchairs are allowed on the bridge during the walk. NOT ALLOWED are: smoking, signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, wagons and similar types of devices. With the sole exception of working service dogs, NO ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED!! Walkers MUST stay away from bridge railings and the center mall which divides the walkers from the vehicular traffic. EXCEPT FOR THOSE PRE-QUALIFIED, PRE-REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS IN THE GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON PHYSICAL FITNESS JOG, NO running or racing is permitted. Playing tag on the bridge is not permitted. For information on the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness Jog, please go to www.michiganfitness.org or contact the Governor’s Council at 517-347-7891.

Walk Certificate

You will receive a numbered bridge walk certificate at the completion of your walk. The number on your certificate may match a number on display in any of the store windows in Mackinaw City or the City of St. Ignace on day of event only. If you have a winning number, you are entitled to claim a prize which may be worth anywhere from $15 to $150. Good Luck!

<>

Visit Mackinac Bridge Walk Website >>>>

<>

Mackinac Bridge – Photos From Instagram

Tag your 2016 Mackinac Bridge Walk instagram photos with #mackinacbridge or #mightymacwalk16 and they will appear here in our Mackinac Bridge Instagram Photo Stream.

<>

Visit Mackinac Bridge Walk Website >>>>

<>