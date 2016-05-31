Mackinac Island Lilac Festival – June 9 – 18, 2017
Celebrating Mackinac’s lilac collection began in 1949 after a conversation with Evangilene “Ling” Horn and Nurse Stella King who encouraged the then teen and today’s Mackinac Island Carriage Tours veterinarian Dr. Bill Chambers to have a parade on Lilac Sunday.
The idea was to bring people to the Island to enjoy a great horse drawn parade amidst the lovely lilacs that fragrance the Island in June.
What began as a one day event called the Mackinac Island Lilac Day has blossomed into a ten day festival.
The 2017 Mackinac Island Lilac Festival starts on Friday, June 9, and goes through June 18.
The long list of festival events include:
Lilac Festival Queen Coronation
Saturday, June 10 • 5 p.m. • Windermere Point
The Lilac Queen has been an important part of the Lilac Festival tradition since it began in 1949. The Lilac Queen is selected by the students from their classmates at Mackinac Island Public School. It is to honor the student who has dedicated their time to their classmates and community events throughout the year. Her duties include opening Fort Mackinac, welcoming guests to A Taste of Mackinac, riding in the Lilac Festival Parade and making appearances at many community events for the year of their reign.
Lilac Festival Grand Parade – Sunday June 18, 2017 • 4 p.m.
Visit Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Website >>>>
While you wait for the 2017 Lilac Festival, here’s a view of some of the early summer flowers adding their color and beauty to the month of June on Mackinac Island.
Lilacs in bloom on Mackinac Island – Click photos for slideshow view.
Lilac Bloom Updates From Barnwell Landscaping – 5/31/2016
