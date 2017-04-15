Mackinac Island Stone Skipping Tournament – July 4, 2017

The annual 4th of July tournament on Mackinac Island is sure to be another crowd pleaser.

Everyone is eligible to compete in the tournament. The more the merrier.

The tournament is open to all ages and always occurs at Windermere Pointe Beach (Located next to Hotel Iroquois) every year at 10:00 am on the 4th of July. Professional skippers compete at high noon, often skipping 20+ skips.

The Honorable Judge Glen Allen Open Tournament

(July 4th)

Judges Tribunal – Windemere (8:30ish am)

Stone Skipping Clinic – 10ish on the beach hosted by several world champion skippers

Opening Ceremonies – Fudge Canoe arrives (10:00 am)

Amateur Tournament – 13 years old and up (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)

(committee may ask for credentials) Pebbles Tournament – 12 year olds and under (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)

Awards Ceremony for Amateurs (12:00 pm)+

Wilmer T. Rabe International Stone Skipping Tournament

(July 4th)

Professional Tournament (12:00 noon to 1:00 pm)

Awards Ceremony for Professionals (1:30 pm)

From the depths of an International field of top Pro-Stone Skippers, came the man known as Lefty! He stared down the waters of the Straights of Mackinac looking for the best water on which to land his third toss of six. Dave Kolar 57, of Troy Mich., hurled a monster local-stone, and achieved a winning skip of 27 to take the coveted Grand Hotel Goblets and the $200 prize money….

Skips Stones For Fudge [OFFICIAL TRAILER] from Highway Goat Productions

Skips Stones For Fudge [OFFICIAL TRAILER] from Highway Goat Productions on Vimeo.

Photos and Video from the 2010 Stone Skipping Tournament

Former Guinness Book Record holder Russ “Rock Bottom” Byars won the 2010 Mackinac Island Stone Skipping Tournament with a throw of 30 skips. Second place went to Todd “Mussels” Callewaert with 26 skips & rounding out 3rd was Glenn “Hard Luck” Loy with a 22 skips. (Note: Video is the third round throw and is not the tournament winning 30 skip throw.)

Photos from the Mackinac Island Stone Skipping Tournament – July 4, 2010

