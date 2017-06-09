News Up North

Marc Broussard – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 27, 2017


Singer/songwriter Marc Broussard is best known for his Louisiana-born brand of heartfelt music, best described as a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock, and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots.

In his career, he has released eight studio albums, one live album, three EPs, and has charted twice on Hot Adult Top 40 Tracks. Broussard is the son of acclaimed Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings, Ted Broussard, who has played on some of his songs.

June 27, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$42 Pit Seating, $37 Orchestra

Corson Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

Marc Broussard

Marc Broussard

Jun 27, 8:00pm - Jun 27, 11:00pm

Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

The son of Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, singer-songwriter Marc Brussard brings his Louisiana-born brand of R&B, blues and country to Interlochen.

18 interested  ·  8 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

Jun 28, 8:00pm - Jun 28, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Two immediately-identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner MIchael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years.

15 interested  ·  9 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

Paul Shaffer & The Worlds Most Dangerous Band

Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band

Jun 29, 8:00pm - Jun 29, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show with David Lettrman, musical powerhouse Paul Shaffer brings the World's Most Dangerous Band and a special guest vocalist Valerie Simpson for amazing music destined to "blow the roof off the joint."

9 interested  ·  2 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: King Lear

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: King Lear

Jun 30, 8:00pm - Jul 8, 10:00pm

Upton-Morley Pavilion
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Professional theatre that celebrates the Shakespearean imagination.

Show dates:
June 30 at 8 p.m.
July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 7 at 8 p.m.
July 8 at 8 p.m.

12 interested  ·  1 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis

World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis

Jul 2, 8:00pm - Jul 2, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening's performance will include Adams' "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 "Italian" and "La Valse" by Ravel.

Can't make it to campus for the concert? This program will be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.... See MoreSee Less

17 interested  ·  2 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: American Hwangap

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: American Hwangap

Jul 3, 8:00pm - Jul 6, 11:00pm

Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Professional theatre that celebrates the Shakespearean imagination.

Three performance dates:
July 3 at 8 p.m.
July 5 at 8 p.m.
July 6 at 8 p.m.

All performances in Harvey Theatre

3 interested  ·  1 going
·View on Facebook
·Share

