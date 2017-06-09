Marc Broussard – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 27, 2017



Singer/songwriter Marc Broussard is best known for his Louisiana-born brand of heartfelt music, best described as a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock, and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots.

In his career, he has released eight studio albums, one live album, three EPs, and has charted twice on Hot Adult Top 40 Tracks. Broussard is the son of acclaimed Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings, Ted Broussard, who has played on some of his songs.

June 27, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$42 Pit Seating, $37 Orchestra

Corson Auditorium

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>